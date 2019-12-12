BABY BOMBSHELL set to turn THIS couple’s world upside down in Neighbours

There's baby drama heading for Neighbours today when Amy Williams and Kyle Canning face the surprise prospect of being coming parents...

Neighbours fans have seen Kyle and Amy’s romance hit the rocks in recent weeks after Kyle accidentally left Amy’s brother David Tanaka fighting for his life after a hit and run road accident.

But it’s not just the fact Kyle ran David over that has got between the pair, they have also been at loggerheads over the legal action against Lassiters following the hidden camera scandal.

However yesterday’s Neighbours saw Amy drop the bombshell on Kyle that she might be pregnant, leaving him thrilled.

Neighbours fans know that Kyle has made no secret of the fact he would like to be a dad one day… and Amy has also wanted more children now that her son Jimmy is all grown up and living in New York.

So why isn’t Amy more excited?

It turns out that while Kyle is already thinking of baby names, Amy is still wondering if their relationship is salvageable after their recent fights, and she is worried having a baby will just complicate things.

As Amy heads to get a pregnancy test to confirm her suspicions, she bumps into Shiela Canning, who sees the test and gets excited that she might be about to become a great grandmother.

Meanwhile Kyle has bumped into his dad Gary, and he can’t hold in the secret that he might be a father in nine months time.

The family are thrilled… but when it is revealed that the test is negative and Amy’s not pregnant, Kyle is shattered.

Amy is secretly relieved that a baby isn’t imminent, but if she isn’t pregnant, why has she been feeling so ill recently?

With sickness and tiredness having been part of her day-to-day life for a few weeks now, what else could explain how Amy has been feeling?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5