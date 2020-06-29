Baby dreams SHATTERED for this beloved Neighbours couple today?

Are David and Aaron's dreams of being parents over already?

There is heartache heading for Neighbours couple Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka today when their dreams of being a family are seemingly shattered.

Neighbours fans have known that all David and Aaron have always wanted is to have a family of their own.

Since deciding that they would like a baby together, the pair have been trying to work out the best root to parenthood that works for them, and in the end they settled on becoming foster parents.

However, as they have discovered, the road to welcoming a child into their home wasn’t going to be an easy one, with the filtering process being a gruelling one.

Ready to be parents

Since David and Aaron started the process, they have been asked some very personal questions.

However, it all got too much for Aaron when the lady from the foster agency questioned if they would be able to raise a child without a female influence.

While David understood that the question was all part of the process, Aaron took offence and his angry outburst brought the meeting to an abrupt end.

Will Aaron’s anger ruin everything?

Today’s Neighbours sees Aaron still fuming about the whole thing and he is determined to write a letter of complaint to the fostering agency.

But it’s only when David vents his feelings to Karl, while Aaron chats to Susan, that the pair start to see the situation from one another’s perspective and they make amends.

Instead of writing a letter of complaint, Aaron ends up writing an apology to the agency… but has the damage already been done?

Will his letter change the agency’s mind?

Or has Aaron’s outburst put a huge spanner in the pair’s bid to become parents?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5