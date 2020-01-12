There's drama heading for EastEnders when Honey Mitchell thinks she could be pregnant...

EastEnders is lining up a baby twist for Honey Mitchell next week when she fears that she might be pregnant with Adam Bateman’s baby.

Viewers have watched Honey struggling since she kicked her cheating ex out before Christmas, and with her eating disorder taking a grip once again, her friends and family are worried about the mum of two.

But while Billy Mitchell is trying to find the best way to help Honey through her ordeal, things get worse for her next week when Habiba mentions in passing that Adam has been gone for 6 weeks, leading to a distraught Honey panicking that she might be pregnant.

Honey races to get a pregnancy test, but before she can take it, Ash catches up with her and works out that she is hiding something huge.

Ash corners Honey and persuades her to take the test – but is Honey pregnant? And with Adam gone, is Honey ready to bring his baby into the world?

As Honey is facing a tricky dilemma, Billy finds proof that she isn’t eating properly and and goes to extreme lengths to help her.

But Honey doesn’t take kindly to his involvement and thinks he is interfering… and soon takes drastic measures to get him off her back.

Honey is still refusing to listen to those around her, and it’s only when she realises her eating disorder is impacting Janet that she gets a wake up call and finally admits to Billy that she needs professional help.

Will Honey manage to get the support that she so desperately needs?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.