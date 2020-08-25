Coronation Street's Sam Aston has announced happy baby news...

Coronation Street favourite Sam Aston has announced the arrival of his first child with wife Briony Gardener.

The new parents welcomed their newborn son into the world two weeks ago, but have kept the news under wraps as they enjoy being a family of three.

The pair, who got married last year, announced their happy news on Instagram yesterday, both sharing the same adorable picture of them with their baby boy.

The couple have named their new addition Sonny James Aston.

The Coronation Street star, who is better known to soap fans as Weatherfield’s Chesney Brown, wowed fans with a beautiful family picture.

Coronation Street’s Chesney is a dad of five, having just had quads with girlfriend Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Welcome to the world…

Sam introduced fans to his new son yesterday, announcing: “Welcome to the world little man. Our little ray of sunshine. Sonny James Aston.”

Briony shared the same image, admitting that Sonny made a bit of a dramatic entrance to the world by arriving six weeks early…

“Sonny Aston. He calmly entered our world six weeks early on 11.08.20 at 5lb 7oz and we couldn’t be more in love.”

Yoga instructor Briony was expecting to welcome her baby into the world in September, and had been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy journey online.

However the new parents were taken by surprise when Sonny decided to make an early appearance.

Durning her pregnancy, Briony told OK! Magazine: “We’re having a boy! It was a massive surprise when we found out, as there are loads of girls in out families, so we were adamant that we were having a girl!”

Briony also revealed that they found out the sex of their baby at a scan the day before lockdown happened back in March.

“Sam couldn’t come with me because of the current rules, so I got the consultant to write the sex on a piece of paper and put it in an envelope and we both then sat in the car and opened it together.

“We were over the moon.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for listings.