Bad Girls star Simone Lahbib teases the prison drama could return

Could Bad Girls be set for a comeback?

Bad Girls hasn’t been on our screens since 2006, but there’s a chance a revival could be on the cards for the popular ITV prison drama series. Running for eight seasons, it followed the lives of those inside a women’s prison and starred the likes of Victoria Alcock, Kika Mirylees, Victoria Bush and Simone Lahbib.

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Simone Lahbib, who played Governor Helen Stewart, suggested the series could come back for a revival if there was enough interest in it. With reunion events already happening, there could be a chance for a new series further down the line.

When asked about a potential return, Simone said: “It’s interesting you should say that! We do Bad Girls Reunion Events, we have the third one coming up in September. DIVA magazine are on board as our official media partner so we did this panel chat and brought in some of the cast and we had a chat. It came up and there was various people from the TV industry there – DIVA are behind getting a revival on the go.”

She added: “There’s definitely interest in it. If it was approached well, a lot of years have passed, the system has changed so it would be interesting if written right.”

So while nothing is set in stone, Simone has teased that if the series was “approached well” it could be a successful revival, so fans will have to wait and see if it happens!

Bad Girls was praised as a series for focusing on hard hitting topics such as bullying, rape, suicide, miscarriage, drug use and violence against women, all set against a backdrop of a women’s prison called Larkhall which was set in London. It originally had a working title of Jail Birds, but was later changed when it first aired in June 1999.

Most recently, Simone Lahbib was seen in EastEnders where she played the role of Katy Lewis from 2020 – 2021. But could she be revisiting her old character of Governor Helen Stewart any time soon?

Bad Girls is available to stream via Amazon Prime, but is not currently available on ITV Hub.