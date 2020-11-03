Bake Off star Paul Hollywood looks almost unrecognisable in classic throwback picture

Bake Off star shares a blast from the past

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has shared a brilliant 1980s throwback picture of himself – and he looks almost unrecognisable!

The 54-year-old Bake Off judge is known for his silver hair and matching beard. But there’s obviously no sign of that in the snap Paul has shared of himself from the 1980s!

Paul put the picture up on his Instagram account to highlight tonight on Bake Off is 1980s week.

When you look more closely of course you can see the Hollywood trademark grin and suddenly you go, “Oh yeah, that is Paul!”

He wrote on Instagram: “Here’s one from the late 80s, it’s also the theme for the Bake Off tonight, ‘The 80s…! 8pm on @channel 4. Quiche, vol au vents and custard slices at the ready X”.

Talking about the 1980s themed episode previously, Paul said: “Next week is 80s Week and I loved filming that – the Signature is worth seeing!

“But Bread Week is always my favourite. We had some good flavours and saw a lot of good baking ability, particularly for the Technical with the coloured bagels. Also it showed how easy it is to make soda bread, so I hope that encourages viewers to have a go themselves.”

We know things are set to get steamy in the tent tonight – mainly because it’s very hot! Indeed host Matt Lucas coments that it’s the “hottest tent in the history of the world”!

And in a cruel twist the bakers have to try and reimagine ice-cream cakes!

The Great British Bake Off continues tonight on Channel 4 with 1980s week at 8pm. (See our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).