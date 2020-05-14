Bake Off: The Professionals will return to C4 this month

Great news for Bake Off fans!

Bake Off: The Professionals is returning to C4 later this month.

The popular baking competition will see teams of professional pastry chefs facing each other in various challenges.

This news was confirmed on the official Twitter account.

They wrote, “Yes, chef! Bake Off: The Professionals is back.”

Tom Allen and Liam Charles are returning to present series five of Bake Off: The Professionals.

The judging panel is made up of two industry experts who will be giving feedback on the bakes.

Pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin know exactly what it takes to create the perfect dish, and contestants will need to work hard to impress them.

Contestants enter as teams of two, meaning there are two winners crowned at the end of the competition.

Last series’ champions were Thibault Marchand and Erica Sangiorgi, pastry chefs at luxe London hotel the Kimpton Fitzroy.

As for regular The Great British Bake Off, it hasn’t started filming yet so we’re not sure when it’ll be back on our screens.

But we do know that Matt Lucas will be the new Bake Off host, following Sandi Toksvig’s departure.

Speaking about his new role, Matt said, “I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.”

“I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!”

He’ll join Noel Fielding on presenting duties, in search of the UK’s best home baker.

Despite no news on classic Bake Off, we’re still very excited to see what the next batch of professionals get up to!

Bake Off: The Professionals starts on Tuesday 26th May at 8pm.