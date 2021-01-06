Dane Baptiste to star in Bamous, a brand-new satirical comedy show for the BBC



Bamous is a new comedy entertainment show starring stand-up comedian Dane Baptiste. Bamous’ pilot episode is coming to BBC Three later this week. The show takes a satirical and hilarious look at being Black and famous in the real world.

Baptiste describes the show as “an unapologetically Black show that is hilarious, unique and surreal as well as topical.” Baptiste will feature alongside some of Britain’s most exciting Black comedic talent to take a fresh look at modern life.

When is Bamous on TV?

The pilot episode of Bamous is available on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 12th January from 6am.



What is Bamous about?

Bamous is a hybrid sketch and stand-up comedy show which is “a celebration of being Black and famous.” The show is set in the NASBLAQ, a stock index of black British talent and creativity. This organisation chronicles the positive effects and contributions of Black people to creativity and British culture.

Many of the sketches in Bamous are dramatised versions of real-life experiences, and lots have been co-written by Dane and his cast of British comedians. The show is designed to be shamelessly provocative, but keeping us laughing too!

Who’s in Bamous?

Dane Baptiste is joined by some of the UK’s newest and most exciting comedy talent in Bamous. Toussaint Douglass, Munya Chawawa, Lola Jagun and Thanyia Moore have been confirmed for the show so far.

Who is Dane Baptiste?

Dane Baptiste is a comedian from south-east London. He was the first-ever Black British act to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ “Best Newcomer” category back in 2014.

You may know him from his comedy series Sunny D, which was on BBC Three in 2016. He has also appeared on shows like Mock the Week, Comedy Central Roast Battle and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown as a guest panellist.

Why should people tune in?

Dane Baptiste said that you should tune in “if you are interested in learning about the creatives and icons that have helped to shape British culture and reminiscing on how your life was influenced by talented Britons.”

