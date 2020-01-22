Baptiste to return for second series with Killing Eve star joining cast

Baptiste will be back for a second series with Tchéky Karyo reprising his role as retired police investigator Julien Baptiste.

Joining Tchéky in the Missing spin-off will be Fiona Shaw, who’s well known to Killing Eve fans as MI6 head Carolyn Martens.

In the new series of Baptiste, Shaw plays British Ambassador Emma Chambers, whose whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

Baptiste, who’s turned to drink after suffering a horrific personal tragedy, throws himself into the case as a means of escaping his torturous personal life.

But Julien is stuck between a police force he doesn’t trust and the media as he tries to crack the high profile case.

Who can he trust? And how can he possibly hope to find out what happened to Emma’s family in all this chaos?

Talking about reprising his role in the BBC1 thriller, written by Harry and Jack Williams, Tchéky Karyo said: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary.

“I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

Fiona Shaw added: “I’m honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack Williams and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I’m so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!”

Writers Harry and Jack Williams said: “We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story. Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in The Missing by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists.

“It’s a privilege to work once more with the mesmerising Tchéky Karyo who has created an iconic character. And this year he’ll be joined by Fiona Shaw, an incredible actress who we’ve wanted to work with for some time. We can’t wait to see the two of them together. “

Julien Baptiste made his debut in the first series of The Missing, which starred James Nesbitt, in 2014. He then appeared in the sequel, which starred Keeley Hawes. Then in 2019 he got his own spin off, which also starred Tom Hollander.

When is Baptiste series two on BBC1?

The BBC has yet to announce a screening date for the second series.