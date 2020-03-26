Gavin and Stacey heading to Saturday nights on BBC1

BBC is bringing back Gavin and Stacey episodes to entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gavin and Stacey will be screened soon on Saturday nights along with other classics to cheer up the nation.

With most of the population stuck inside until at least three weeks time due to the lockdown, the BBC has decided to bring back repeats of the comedy favourite, which made a hugely popular return at Christmas.

In a statement the network revealed, “On Saturday nights, BBC1 will provide the laughs and host a comedy takeover with some of the very best British comedy series, kicking off with Gavin and Stacey and Outnumbered from Saturday 4 April, and more classic titles will be announced soon.

“While on BBC2 new comedy series starting soon include There She Goes, The Other One, First Team and Alma’s Not Normal”.

They went on, “And we will show the multi-award winning Peter Kay’s Car Share on Friday nights across the summer.”

“The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times,” said BBC director-general Tony Hall.

“We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead,” he continued. “I think that is incredibly important.

“The BBC will also deliver a range of virtual events to replace some of those that have now had to be cancelled.

“We can all still have a Eurovision moment,” he added, “even if it is different from the past. Our pledge is offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs”.

We can’t wait to enjoy Gavin and Stacey again.