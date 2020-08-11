BBC axes drama series Our Girl following Michelle Keegan’s exit

BBC has announced that they will be axing military drama Our Girl.

Our Girl show bosses have revealed that the series will not be returning for a fifth season and will instead end at the end of the fourth instalment.

It comes as star Michelle Keegan announced her departure from the show, which seems to have been the driving force behind the end of the series.

“With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same,” Our Girl creator Tony Grounds told Radio Times.

However, the showrunner teased that fans could possibly see former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan return to the role in the future, saying, “Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future.”

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show,” he added, “it’s been a joy to write.”

Piers Wenger, the controller of BBC Drama, spoke out about the hit show as it announced its ending, adding, “We are very proud of Our Girl and would like to thank Tony Grounds, Michelle Keegan and the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work on the show.”

Michelle announced her departure from the show back in January, revealing that she wanted to “explore other opportunities” and spend more time at home in the UK, as the series films across Nepal, Malaysia, and South Africa.

Speaking out about her move to leave the show earlier this year, Michelle told The Sun, “I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

“Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.”