BBC launches Bitesize Daily to help frazzled parents with homeschooling

The BBC has launched a new service called Bitesize Daily to help parents with homeschooling during lockdown.

It will run across its own website and app, as well as BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Four and BBC Sounds.

This service will start on 20th April, and aims to minimise disruption to children’s education and provide rhythm and routine.

To do this, they will offer videos, quizzes, podcasts and articles. Plenty of organisations and public figures have teamed up to support this too.

These include the Royal Shakespeare Company, Premier League and Puffin Books, as well as famous faces like Oti Mabuse.

Director General of the BBC Tony Hall said, “In these uncertain times parents look to the BBC to support them and offer education while children can’t be in school. This is the biggest education effort the BBC has ever undertaken.

“This comprehensive package is something only the BBC would be able to provide.”

He adds, “We are proud to be there when the nation needs us, working with teachers, schools and parents to ensure children have access and support to keep their learning going – come what may.

“We have been overwhelmed by the offers of help and support in putting this provision together and are looking forward to ensuring every child can continue to learn, and have fun, through our high-quality teaching and accessible education offer.”

Oliver Dowden, UK Culture Secretary, added, “This is public service broadcasting at its best and will make a big difference to millions of children across the UK while schools are closed.

“I’m delighted the BBC is working closely with the government to help make sure our children are educated, informed and entertained during these challenging times.”

We’re sure BBC Bitesize Daily will come in very handy for parents everywhere!