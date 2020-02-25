BBC bosses address rumours that Doctor Who will be taking hiatus

No need to worry!

The BBC has addressed rumours about a Doctor Who hiatus.

The popular sci-fi series is approaching the end of its 12th series at the moment, with actress Jodie Whittaker currently at the helm of the BBC hit.

However, the show had been plagued with rumours that it plans to take a break from filming and put off the next season for a little while.

But BBC bosses are here to assure fans that that is in fact not the case.

BBC drama controller Piers Wenger has put fans minds at rest by revealing that the show’s producers are a “very long way from wanting to rest it”.

Speaking to a series of media outlets, Piers said, “I worked on Doctor Who myself, I produced it for many years, and I can honestly say that I don’t think it’s been in better health, editorially.

“I think it’s fantastic,” he continued, “and the production values obviously have never been better.”

The BBC boss claimed that he thought the show was “incredibly important” for younger audiences, praising it for bringing families together.

He said that it will always be an important show for us” because of the way it unites different audiences, allowing different family members to share joint interests.

He then addressed the rumours that there would be a hiatus on the horizon for the popular show, adding, “I think we’re a very long way from wanting to rest it”.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall also revealed that plans for the next series were already in the works, with the crew hoping to start filming this autumn.

“Once you see the end of this series, you’ll realise there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series,” he said. “We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

Chris also talked about the series finale, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It is an emotional and narrative roller coaster – for the characters, for the audience – I think you’re going to need a very strong drink”.

He continued: “It’s big, it’s action-packed, it’s very, very epic and very, very emotional, and there is a blistering performance from Jodie Whittaker in that final episode.

“People, I think, are going to feel wrung-out and possibly a little bit open-mouthed.”