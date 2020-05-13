BBC changes schedule for entire week as they cancel Antiques Road Trip

The BBC has changed their schedule the whole of this week.

The BBC has made amendments to its evening schedule for the whole of this week to make time for the government’s daily coronavirus briefing.

And their shakeup has meant that regular Antiques Road Trip has been cancelled completely.

The network’s daily coronavirus update will air at 4.30pm for the rest of the week until Friday and will be followed by the BBC News forecast at 6pm.

To make room for these changes the channel had to move some programmes around, with iconic quiz competition Pointless moving to BBC2 for its 5.15pm slot rather than its usual home on BBC1.

The channel hasn’t yet announced what will happen with Antiques Road Trip going forward – whether it will be moved to a different channel or time slot – but hopefully we’re hear some news soon!

It comes just days after BBC producers revealed that they are trying to figure out a way to make Strictly Come Dancing work this year.

“We’re looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task,” BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore told The Times.

Charlotte also revealed that the team are considering scrapping the energy-filled live studio so that they can go ahead with the series this year.

“When you look at something like RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

“The audience is the four judges and I don’t think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!”

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas emphasised the team’s hard work, telling This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, “Of course you definitely don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I know they will definitely do everything in their power, if it’s conceivably possible, they will get that show on the air by September”.

Let’s hope all our favourite shows can get back to normal soon!