Strictly Come Dancing is coming back, but there will be one change for fans to get their heads around...

The BBC has confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens later this year – but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic there will be a big change to the usual format.

Strictly Come Dancing fans across the nation have been waiting with baited breath to get confirmation that their favourite dancing contest will be returning to our screens this year.

The return of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 has been under a cloud of doubt since the coronavirus outbreak.

Not only have TV studios been closed until recently as the world went into lockdown, but social distancing measures made it impossible to envisage how a dance contest would go ahead.

Social distance dancing

There have been rumours that the professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing would have to self isolate for two weeks prior to filming, while it has also been suggested isolating might also be required for the celebrity contestants, too.

But while those rumours are yet to be confirmed, it has been officially announced by the BBC today that the show WILL go ahead – but with one difference.

Strictly’s back with a difference

Fans are used to the show running from early September when the launch show is aired, until the week before Christmas, when the final is shown on a Saturday night.

However, this year, because of the current situation, the series will be shorter than normal.

In an official statement a BBC spokesperson announced: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

So while we might not have as many weeks with Strictly Come Dancing on our screens, we will still be able to enjoy the glitz, glamour, fake tan and sparkles. Phew!