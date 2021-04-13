We will be seeing Call the Midwife on our screens until at least 2024...

Call the Midwife viewers are already excited about series 10 starting this Sunday evening on BBC One, but more good news has been announced today.

The much-loved series has been commissioned by the BBC for another two series, meaning we can now expect the show to run until at least 2024.

So much more to come from Nonnatus House

With series 1o heading to our screen this weekend, series 11 is about to begin filming.

But that’s not all – the BBC has now confirmed that series 12 and 13 have also been locked in.

Each series will consist of eight episodes, each lasting 60 minutes.

And if that wasn’t enough excitement, BBC bosses have also announced that each series will also come with a Christmas special.

Speaking of the exciting news the show’s creator and writer, Heidi Thomas, said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call the Midwife, and yet to know that our journey is still very far from over.

“We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

“Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines and new ideas.

“The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming. We love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

The Call the Midwife story continues…

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama added: “The enduring popularity of Call the Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

“We are delighted to have secured the future of Call the Midwife for two further series beyond those which are currently in production, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come.”

Call the Midwife series 10 starts on Sunday April 18th at 8pm on BBC1. Episodes will also be available on iPlayer. See our TV Guide for full listings.