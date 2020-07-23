The cameras are rolling on the French Caribbean island...

Death in Paradise has started filming its tenth series, the BBC has confirmed.

This makes it one of the first BBC single camera dramas to start filming since lockdown began, which is good news for TV fans everywhere!

Ralf Little will be reprising his role as quirky D.I. Neville Parker who is known for being “allergic to everything”.

He’ll be joined by Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as D.S. JP Hooper and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

We’ll also see the return of D.S. Florence Cassell, played by audience favourite Josephine Jobert.

Series 10 will explore more of D.I. Parker’s experience on the island, where he quickly realises he’s existing there rather than settling in.

But he soon finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets to D.S. Cassell. Is he built for island life after all?

The new series will also welcome Tahj Miles, who plays 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon Pryce.

His character is a “ball of energy” and a “know it all”, but runs into trouble when he sees JP.

Executive Producer Tim Key said, “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our tenth series with our audience.

“It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville. And we are very happy to welcome Tahj Miles to the show.

“Marlon is going to make real waves once he arrives in Saint Marie.

“We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.

“We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”