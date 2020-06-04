BBC drama The Capture will be returning for second series

Beeb orders second series after first proves a big hit

The Capture is set to return for a second series.

The gripping thriller stars Strike actress Holliday Grainger as DI Rachel Carey who sets out to investigate soldier Shaun Emery (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor Callum Turner) after Shaun is forced to fight for his freedom when new evidence comes to light against him regarding a murder he was accused of.

The series began on BBC1 back in September and lasted for six episodes before wrapping up.

Exploring serious issues surrounding technology, surveillance and the doctoring and manipulation of footage, the series investigates the world of fake news and lifts the lid on the extent of the intelligence services’ power.

And now it has been confirmed that the show will return for a second series of surveillance-packed drama.

“I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture,” said star Holliday Grainger.

“Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

Executive producer of the show Rosie Alison had previously hinted at a second series of the show, saying back in October, “There’s definitely scope for another series, because by the end the possibilities are opened up even more.

“We pose a big moral question that I think our audiences will have different perspectives on and there’s room for this idea to go a lot further. It’s like throwing a small pebble into a pond and watching it ripple outwards!”

Writer Ben Chanan revealed that he came up with the idea of the show after interviewing counter-terrorism agents for his BAFTA-winning documentary, The Plot to Bring Down Britain’s Planes.

“It was clear that video evidence is the most effective way of securing a conviction,” he explained.

“At the same time I was increasingly aware of how much better and faster visual effects were becoming – and how it was possible to manipulate video.

“Those two worlds were colliding and I thought it would make an interesting drama, although it took me a while to come up with a plot that would service the idea!”