Coronavirus continues to cause chaos for TV scheduling...

The BBC has announced that filming for all continuing drama, including EastEnders, has been stopped with immediate effect amid the latest coronavirus updates.

The decision, which will affect EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors as announced today.

A EastEnders spokesperson revealed this morning: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

“The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

“We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible”

In light of this latest decision, it has been annoyed that EastEnders will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm with immediate effect.

However, it’s not just EastEnders studios that are being temporarily shut down. It has also been announced that filming of all continuing drama made by the BBC will be postponed until further notice.

Elsewhere, Neighbours is taking a break in filming after an employee recently came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

As it stand the Neighbours studios are set to reopen on Monday 23rd March.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale studios are currently still open. An ITV spokesperson announced yesterday: “Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows across our production.

“Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we are taking the appropriate steps.

“We’ve looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we’re confident that we’re able to continue with our filming schedule.

“In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected.”

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.