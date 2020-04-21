There's even more entertainment coming to iPlayer with My Family dropping later this week!

BBC iPlayer is adding more boxsets – including Dracula and Taboo today – after setting a new record for daily usage.

Recently, they added classic boxsets such as Spooks and Waking the Dead.

And David Walliams children’s classics were added too, including Billionaire Boy and The Midnight Gang.

Meanwhile, My Family is being added on Friday. It first aired in 2000, and starred British legends Robert Lindsay, Zoe Wanamaker, and Kris Marshall.

It followed the lives of middle class West London family the Harpers.

The series, which was a huge hit, ran from 2000 – 2011.

Sketch comedy The Kumars At No 42 – which is being added on 13th June – follows Sanjeev Kumar (Sanjeev Bhaskar), an aspiring talk show host.

Celebrity guests visit his house to be interviewed, but spend more time talking to his family members who want to join in!

Guests have included Stephen Fry, Davina McCall, Patrick Stewart, and Chris Tarrant. It ran for 7 seasons.

Doctor Foster – also being added in June – saw Suranne Jones as a woman scorned after discovering her husband was having an affair.

The series starred Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Bertie Carvel, Tom Taylor and Victoria Hamilton. It ran for two seasons.

What’s been added to BBC iPlayer today?

Horror seriers Dracula has gone up, plus Tom Hardy series Taboo and Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience.

Stand up comedian Rhod travels across Wales to try out different jobs in his Work Experience series.

These include cabin crew, care worker, a florist and an estate agent.

Dan McGolpin, BBC’s controller of programming and iPlayer said, “In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer now more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained.”