BBC iPlayer will add classic boxsets to help with isolation – including Spooks!

There'll plenty of entertainment to enjoy at home...

BBC iPlayer will be adding some of their classic shows during “unprecedented times”.

As of today, fans will be able to watch all eight seasons of Spooks via the streaming service.

Spooks follows a team of agents in the British security intelligence service who work to protect the UK.

Its stars over the series included Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfayden, Nicola Walker, David Oyelow, Peter Firth, Miranda Raison and Rupert Penry-Jones.

Spooks first aired in 2002 and turned into a huge success for the Beeb.

But that’s not all, as there’s plenty more shows to look forward to over the coming days.

The BBC have also confirmed they’ll be adding all episodes of Waking the Dead and French and Saunders on 26th March.

So whether you fancy binging a crime procedural drama or some laugh out loud comedy, it’ll all be there on demand.

If you can’t get enough of Dawn French, her newest series The Trouble with Maggie Cole is also available on ITV Hub.

Other shows arriving later in the month include Kenneth Branagh detective series Wallander and political spy thriller The Honourable Woman on 30th March.

This is followed by missing person drama The Missing and it’s spin-off series Baptiste (above) on the 31st.

Finally, drama The A-Word arrives on 9th April which follows a family learning to cope when a five year old boy is diagnosed with autism.

Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and BBC iPlayer, says: “BBC iPlayer is playing a vital role in these unprecedented times, not only allowing people to catch up on the latest news but also giving them a place to escape into a great series of their choice.

“We’re delighted to add to the rich mix that is already on offer with the complete series of Spooks, French and Saunders, The Honourable Woman, Wallander and more.”

He adds, “This complements other recent additions like Line of Duty, Torchwood, Years and Years and The Cry.”