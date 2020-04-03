BBC launching new cookery show with Matt Tebbutt and Jack Monroe

BBC is launching a new cookery show to help viewers through self-isolation.

The new show, which is being made by the makers of Saturday Kitchen, will star Saturday Kitchen regular Matt Tebbutt and food journalist Jack Monroe.

Similar to Daily Kitchen Live, the show will air famous chefs cooking up varied recipes, as well as providing useful tips.

However, the show will be specifically aimed towards how to cook during lockdown and self-isolation.

“I am really excited to be hosting this new show for the BBC,” says Matt Tebbutt.

“It’s going to be a great way to share some fun each morning with the viewers, while also sharing our ideas for quick and simple recipes that will get the whole family cooking.”

“The way some of us cook has changed dramatically over the last few weeks,” added Jack Monroe, “and rustling up nutritious, no-nonsense dinners in the current climate can be a challenge – but it’s incredibly important!

“I’ll be giving simple ingredient swaps, conjuring up recipes from whatever you may have in your cupboard and taking questions from viewers. I can’t wait to get started!”

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak also spoke out on the new show, saying, “Through Daily Kitchen Live, viewers will be able to tool themselves up with the knowledge they need to adapt to the challenges of isolation.

“Our talented experts will not only be dishing up healthy and achievable meal options but will be calming and cheering company when we need it most.”

It comes after TV chef Jamie Oliver launched his own cooking show for viewers to get through coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking about his show Keep Cooking and Carry On, Jamie said, “Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important.

“This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got.”