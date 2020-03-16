Fans will have to wait a little longer for these series to return...

Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders have suspended filming in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision came after producers for both programmes consulted with the BBC about how to proceed.

The official Twitter account for Peaky Blinders informed fans about the sad news on Monday.

They wrote, “After much consideration and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed.

“Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support.”

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton previously confirmed that series 6 would film soon, but now fans will have to wait a lot longer for the next instalment.

Line of Duty’s Twitter account posted a similar update as a result of the pandemic.

They added, “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC.

“We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you.”

Creator Jed Mercurio shared a first look at Line of Duty series 6 last month, but it’s not yet known when production will pick up again.

A BBC spokesperson told The Guardian, “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.”

They added, “We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

Both Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty are hugely successful BBC shows, and we’re sure fans will be disappointed with the news.