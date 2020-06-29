Walford will be returning to our screens with a new addition...

EastEnders cast and crew have returned to filming today, but the soap will look a little different when it returns to our screens later this year as a new piece of artwork has been given pride of place in Walford.

The mural of a black woman has become a permanent backdrop to the drama in Albert Square, and was painted by British artist, Dreph.

EastEnders studios were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully filming is back today with social distancing measures in place.

The new artwork, painted on the side of Ian Beale’s house on Bridge Street, Albert Square, will be taking centre stage when the soap returns, and both fans and cast have taken to social media to share their thoughts…

An artist with a passion

Nottingham-born artist, Dreph, whose real name is Neequaye Dsane, took several days to paint the amazing 5×2 metre artwork, and is best known for his large-scale murals and oil paintings that can be found across the world.

His subjects range from strangers to friends and family and are often a tribute to living unsung heroes and heroines.

Dreph’s You Are Enough project in 2017, saw the artist go London wide with a series of portraits of Black women – paying tribute to friends who were doing amazing things for their communities and society at large.

Speaking about his latest accomplishment Dreph said: “The opportunity to have my art work on the set as a permanent feature, having the same impact as my work has on the streets of London, was a really exciting opportunity.

“I remember watching the very first EastEnders episode 3 decades ago, so I was really surprised to hear from the team!

“I’m so pleased that EastEnders has found a way to reflect modern day UK in a time when so many of us are finding ways to voice anti-racism and I’m so happy that my work will become the backdrop to future storylines in the show.”

EastEnders Executive Producer, Jon Sen added: “Dreph’s mural is an exciting and timely addition to the show that reflects events taking place in the real world.

“Anti-racism is something that the cast, crew and producers care passionately about at EastEnders and the show is well known for tackling social issues and celebrating diversity and inclusivity through its characters and storylines.”

BBC One will air EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays, while classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.