New BBC One drama Ridley Road has some very familiar faces amongst the cast...

It was announced last year that Jo Bloom’s novel Ridley Road would be adapted for television, and now BBC1 has confirmed that filming has kicked off with a fantastic cast.

And part of that cast are three faces that will be very familiar to EastEnders fans.

Tamzin Outhwaite, best known for playing Walford’s Mel Owen since 1998, joins Ridley Road as salon owner Barbara Watson.

Another former Albert Square regular, Danny Hatchard, has also joined the cast.

Danny played the son of Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright) Lee, on EastEnders.

He will now be playing a driver called Lee in his new role.

The third former EastEnders star to appear in Ridley Road is Tracy-Ann Oberman.

Tracy-Ann, who played Chrissie Watts in EastEnders, will play smooth-talking Nancy.

What is the story of Ridley Road?

Ridley Road will tell the story of a young Jewish woman, Vivien Epstein played by Aggi O’Casey.

After falling in love with a member of the ‘62 Group’ – a group of Jewish men who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain – Vivian leaves Manchester to join the fight against fascism in London.

Each the four, 60 minute episodes, will see how Vivien copes after risking everything for her beliefs and the man she loves.

When Vivian’s boyfriend, Jack, played by Tom Varey, turns up badly injured, Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement.

As Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation her courage is challenged.

The cast of Ridley Road

Other cast include Rory Kinnear, Eddie Marsan, Samantha Spiro and Rita Tushingham.

Speaking of her new role, Aggi O’Casey said: “Sarah Solemani has blown me away with the detail in which she has written Vivien.

“I can’t wait to bring this vital story to life.”

When talking about playing Jack, Tom Varey said: “I’m so proud to be working on such a powerful, beautiful, important story, the scripts are amazing.”

Eddie Marsan, who will be familiar to TV fans for his role in US crime series, Ray Donovan, has been cast as hot headed cab driver Soly Malinovsky.

Eddie said: “I’m honoured to be playing the role of Soly, the leader of the 62 Group of Jewish anti-fascists who took on the National Socialist Movement in Ridley Road.”