BBC gives update on Jodie Whittaker ‘quitting’ Doctor Who

Rumours that Jodie Whittaker is set to leave Doctor Who have been addressed by the BBC earlier today.

Yesterday, rumours began to circulate that Jodie Whittaker plans to quit Doctor Who.

The Daily Mirror reported that Jodie Whittaker “intends to stick to the traditional rule of leaving after three stints in the TARDIS, like the majority of her predecessors”. This report came from an anonymous insider.

They suggested “it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration”. This is apparently due to Whittaker wanting to take on other roles outside the hit sci-fi show.

The Mirror’s anonymous sources also claimed that Chris Chibnall will remain as showrunner.

Speculation about Whittaker’s future on the show has been rife since rumours circulated. Fans are already trying to guess which star might be next in line to replace her. However, the BBC has given an update in an attempt to quash any further rumours about her departure.

Responding to Digital Spy, a BBC spokesperson said ‘‘we won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.” So, we won’t know whether Jodie will be replaced until Doctor Who returns later this year.

These rumours come just days after Doctor Who returned to TV in the New Year’s Day special Revolution of the Daleks. The end of this episode saw comedian John Bishop announced as the Doctor’s newest companion.

Fellow co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole have already left Doctor Who. Their characters left the TARDIS in a heartwarming final scene as part of the New Year’s episode.

If Whittaker does leave the show, this would keep with recent tradition. Every actor who has played the Doctor since Matt Smith first took the role has stayed for three full seasons before departing.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 later in 2021. For more information on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.