BBC reveals they’ll be airing new daytime show The Bidding Room

BBC has revealed they’ll be airing a new daytime show.

The makers of popular daytime show The Repair Shop, which follows specialist restorers while they refurbish damaged heirlooms and old artefacts, have unveiled a brand new series.

New show The Bidding Room will see general members of the public bringing in valuable and historic items to sell to the show’s expert dealers.

The show will be presented by long-time Coronation Street actor Nigel Havers, who has played Lewis Archer in the ITV soap since 2009.

Host Nigel will assist those hoping to sell their items, giving them advice from valuation experts before they head to the bidding room to try and get the best possible price for their artefact.

Set in an emporium in the Yorkshire countryside, the show will see hopeful sellers make their way through the bidding room where five dealers will fight it out over the contestant’s item, all attempting to outbid each other.

Speaking about the new series, host Nigel said, “Everyone has something at home they’d love to sell if they knew where to go.

“Now, the secret’s out – The Bidding Room is the place to come and I’ll be there to help them get the best price.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, Acting Head of BBC Daytime, also spoke out, saying, “The Bidding Room introduces BBC One Daytime viewers to a line-up of exciting new expert talent.

“Each of the bidders are at the top of their individual fields. They’ll be daunting opponents not just for the sellers but for their own peers”.

Each episode in the series will be 45 minutes long and so far 30 episodes have been commissioned, however that could change if the series does well.

It is British adaptation of German show Bares für Rares (Cash for Trash), which is formatted in the same way and has been extended into a number of massively successful primetime specials.