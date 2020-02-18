BBC’s Steph McGovern announces upcoming podcast

'Prepare for toe-curling tales from the daily grind'

BBC’s Steph McGovern has announced that she will be launching a podcast.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter took to her Twitter feed to announce that she would be launching Not Bad For A Monday.

‘Last year I was going to launch a podcast: ‘Not Bad for a Monday’,’ she wrote in a Tweet.

‘A few Mondays later than I expected…..it’s finally about to be born,’ she continued.

She then revealed that it would available to listeners in just a few weeks, adding, ‘Out every Mon from March 2nd on all usual podcast platforms’.

Steph also shared a trailer for the podcast, adding, ‘If you want to know what it’s about here’s the trailer’.

The former news presenter then went into what she would be discussing on the podcast, adding, ‘We’re tackling some of the funny, strange+sometimes revolting stuff that happens at work. From office shenanigans to factory funnies, shop floor dramas to oil rig oddities.

‘Prepare for toe-curling tales from the daily grind. Send us your stories: notbadforamonday@hotmail.com’.

‘Thanks to @nickfostermusic for creating some brilliant music for the podcast which you will hear a lot of (if you subscribe),’ she added, ‘some cracking clarinet work! 😍#notbadforamonday’.

The journalist then revealed that she had already had some stories coming, adding, ‘Already some hilarious work stories coming in.

‘Cheers. We’ll be sharing them on our podcast soon.

‘Send more to: notbadforamonday@hotmail.com -work parties, team bonding, dodgy customers, petty arguments, romances…anything that’s made you laugh/cringe. All will be kept anonymous’.

This comes just weeks after the star bid goodbye to her work on the BBC Breakfast Show.

During her last appearance, which took place on the 22nd January, the presenter became visually upset, telling her co-hosts, “I didn’t mean to cry! It’s been brilliant. I love the family here”.

She also shared a video of the experience on her Twitter page, writing, ‘Aw – my last appearance on @BBCBreakfast in all its mushy glory 👇

‘Thanks again to everyone who has supported me over the years on the show. It was a real privilege to work on such a brill programme. #thankyou’.

Congrats to Steph on the exciting news!