Ten new aspiring makeup artists compete in the second series!

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, hosted by Stacey Dooley, is returning for a second series this week.

Here’s what to expect from the new competition…

What happens in series two of Glow Up?

This competition looks to crown the UK’s best makeup artist and there’s plenty to look forward to before the grand finale.

The first episode will introduce viewers to the ten aspiring makeup artists hoping to take the crown at the end.

After meeting the ten hopefuls, the first challenge will see them helping sports fashion retailer JD, who are shooting their Christmas ad campaign.

Those who impress the guest judge will have their work included in the advertising campaign and be seen globally. Exciting!

However, those who don’t impress risk starting the next day’s challenge in the red Face Off chairs with a 15-minute time penalty.

What should we expect from the new series?

Stacey Dooley is returning to Glow Up presenting duties for series 2.

In addition, industry legends Val Garland and Dominic Skinner are back on the judging panel much to the delight of fans.

They’re responsible for deciding who stays and who goes, whittling the ten hopefuls down to one winner.

To escape elimination, contestants must impress the judges in the Creative Brief round. The first episode’s brief is all about identity.

Each episode, two unlikely contestants have to face off in the elimination Skill Drill in one last attempt to impress.

Stacey Dooley has teased, “By series two, it feels a bit slicker, more sophisticated. And the MUAs have produced some brilliant work.”

Will there be any special guest stars?

Yes! According to Metro, two very familiar faces will be making an appearance.

Glow Up is welcoming Lisa Armstrong and Michelle Visage this series.

There’ll also be special appearances from acclaimed photographer Rankin, fashion designer Henry Holland and Anastasia Soare, the founder of make-up empire Anastasia Beverly Hills.

When can we watch Glow Up series 2?

The makeup competition returns this Thursday, 14th May!

The eight-part series will air on BBC Three at 7pm.