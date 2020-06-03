BBC Three reveals Normal People has officially become most-watched show ever

BBC Three has revealed the drama series that has become their most-watched show ever.

It’s no surprise that the extraordinarily-received Normal People has topped the BBC Three charts when it comes to the channel’s most-watched show ever.

The gripping romance that follows young couple Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as they navigate through the peaks and troughs of life and relationships has been at the forefront of everyone’s TV discussions since it hit screens back at the end of April.

The BBC adaptation, which is based on Sally Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name, has been amazingly-received by audiences both young and old for its subtle and realistically bittersweet portrayal of relationships and life’s missed opportunities.

And now just over a month after the series first aired on BBC Three, it has been revealed that the show’s first episode has been viewed on 6.75 million devices, making it the most-watched show in the channel’s history.

Previously touching on the success of the drama, BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell said, “We’re delighted that Normal People has been such a success and so many people have come to iPlayer to watch it.

“From the initial read-through, the phenomenal thought and preparation the directors put into everything from the aesthetics and locations through to the costumes, we felt this incredible piece would always be unique, and it’s clear the audience thinks so too.

“It’s a modern masterpiece which has helped in catapulting the careers of two brilliant young actors, and we’re looking forward to bringing more drama to BBC Three in the future.”

Just days after it launched the show broke BBC Three’s record for most-streamed show on iPlayer, dethroning crime thriller Killing Eve, which had previously held the spot

And now because of the show’s success, the team is aiming to adapt another one of Sally Rooney’s hit novels, Conversations with Friends.

We can’t wait until that one hits screens!