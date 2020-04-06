Marianne and Connell's story is coming to TV...

Normal People is coming to the small screen, adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated series…

What is Normal People about?

The series centres around Marianne and Connell, two teens living in a small Irish town. They attend the same school but they’re from very different walks of life.

Connell is working class and well-liked, and Marianne is from a more privileged background but keeps to herself.

These two characters grow close after Connell’s mum becomes a cleaner for Marianne’s family. Eventually they start a secret relationship.

Normal People follows the couple as they move from high school to university and try to navigate their relationship.

The new series is based on Sally Rooney’s critically acclaimed novel, which was published in 2018.

Who is Sally Rooney?

Sally Rooney is an Irish author, best known for her novels Conversations with Friends and Normal People.

Her first novel Conversations with Friends is about to get a BBC Three adaptation too.

Sally studied in English at Trinity College in Dublin. This is the same college that Marianne and Connell attend.

She is also an executive producer on Normal People, and co-wrote six of the episodes alongside Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe.

Who stars in the series?

Cold Feet and Gentleman Jack star Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Marianne.

Her character is described as “unpopular, intimidating, and intelligent”.

Connell is played by Paul Mescal, and this is his first TV role. Unlike Marianne, Connell’s character is very different.

He is described as “popular, handsome, and highly intelligent”.

Is there a trailer for Normal People?

Yes! BBC Three released a first-look trailer showing Marianne reflecting on her relationship with Connell.

The trailer shows their blossoming relationship, with Connell repeatedly telling her not to mention their relationship to anybody.

Judging by the trailer, we should expect plenty of drama from the series as well as romance.

Will Marianne and Connell make this secret relationship work? Or will it have to go public?

Finally, when can we watch it?

All 12 episodes will be available from 29th April 2020 on BBC iPlayer.