BBC Three could return to television after being online only

The BBC channel went online only in 2016...

BBC Three could return to television again, according to a spokesman for the broadcaster.

It went online only four years ago, as they created content aimed at young people who mostly watched things on the internet.

But following the success of programmes like Normal People and Fleabag, the BBC is considering moving it back.

They revealed they’re “considering the case” for returning the channel to “linear television”.

A spokesman added, “we’d be wrong not to back a service that is doing better than anyone could have ever conceived”.

BBC Three was first launched in 2003 and was home to much-loved programmes such as Little Britain and Gavin & Stacey.

Since moving online, it’s seen new programmes like This Country, People Just Do Nothing, and My Left Nut.

It’s also seen reality shows Glow Up: Britain’s Next Makeup Star and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

But it was Normal People which was the biggest hit for BBC Three, giving the online channel its biggest week to date.

Ahead of its move, BBC Trust said that “independent evidence shows younger audiences are watching more online and watching less linear TV”.

But new research shows there is a potential large linear audience for the channel’s programmes going forward.

BBC Three programmes are now reaching both young people and the wider audience in “big numbers”.

Regardless of the outcome, the channel will have its budget doubled over the next two years.

According to The Guardian, a BBC source said, “BBC Three has become home to some of our biggest shows.”

“We need to back that success, so within an environment where we are making difficult cuts, this is one of a limited number of areas where we will seek to invest. Who wouldn’t want more Fleabags, Killing Eves, This Country or Normal People?”