BBC1 announces drama paying tribute to Anthony Walker

The drama will explore Anthony's 'unfilled dreams'

BBC1 will air a one-off drama about Anthony Walker, who was murdered on Merseyside in a racist attack in 2005.

He was killed after being racially abused whilst waiting for a bus with his girlfriend.

The new drama pays tribute to Anthony Walker, and imagines what his life would be like if he hadn’t been killed.

Jimmy McGovern wrote the drama, which is inspired by conversations with his mother Gee Walker.

The Power star Toheeb Jimoh will play Anthony, and Noughts + Crosses’ Rakie Ayola will play Gee.

Speaking about the drama, Gee said, “I went to Jimmy because I couldn’t think of anyone more suited who could depict, highlight and draw attention to the hard messages of a life not lived.

“Anthony’s unfilled dreams, his potentials and the many lives he would have impacted on – which now will never be realised.”

Jimmy is an award-winning TV writer known for dealing with difficult topics.

He’s known for crime series Cracker and docu-drama Hillsborough, about the 1989 football disaster.

Gee has known Jimmy for many years, and he revealed she had helped him write about grief during his career.

Speaking about the drama, he said, “I’d known Gee Walker for many years and every time I had needed to write about loss or grief I had gone to her and she had always been generous with her time and her profound wisdom.

“But one day SHE came to ME and asked me to write about her beloved Anthony. I said, ‘Gee, if you’re asking such a thing, I feel I have a God-given duty to do it.’ And so I did it.”

Toheeb Jimoh commented on his role, adding, ” I hope this film will serve as a tribute to Anthony and I feel truly honoured to have been asked to play him.”

Anthony will air on BBC1 in due course.