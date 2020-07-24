The hugely popular series is coming back to BBC One...

His Dark Materials is returning for a second series, and a first trailer has been released.

The popular series is based on the novels by Phillip Pullman, and the second instalment will introduce us to the city of Cittàgazze.

There’s plenty of drama to come in the new series, and viewers will see some fan favourites returning for another round.

However, James McAvoy will not be reprising his role for series two, according to Variety.

Meanwhile Lyra (Dafne Keen) decides to join him, in an effort to escape the overwhelming grief over the death of her best friend.

Whilst in Cittàgazze, Lyra meets a boy named Will (Amir Wilson) who is also looking for a distraction from his current situation.

Will is running from his troubled past, and the pair soon realise that their destinies are intertwined.

If that wasn’t complicated enough, war is on the horizon which will impact both Lyra and Will.

Series two will welcome some new cast members as well, and there’s some familiar faces.

Andrew Scott joins the cast as John Parry, Jade Anouka plays Ruta Skadi, and Terence Stamp plays Giacomo Paradisi.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Andrew Scott’s daemon, which is great news for anyone wanting a Fleabag reunion!

The second series is based on the novel The Subtle Knife, which is the second in the trilogy of books.

The Amber Spyglass is the third instalment, although we’re not yet sure if that will be adapted for television.

You can watch the amazing new trailer here to give you a taste of what to expect: