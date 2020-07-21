BBC3 announces new stand-up series that will support grassroots comedy

This series will support grassroots comedy talent...

BBC3 will air a new stand-up series to support local comedy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC Presents: Stand Up For Live Comedy is on a mission to kickstart live stand-up.

It will be filmed this summer in cities across the UK, shining a spotlight on various comics.

There’s been a lack of live comedy, as many shows such as Live at the Apollo rely on a large audience.

In fact, series 16 of the popular stand-up series has been delayed until next year.

But the BBC hopes that this new venture will bring communities together through laughter.

Commissioner Shane Allen says, “It’s been the roughest time for live comedy on record and finally we can be the first broadcaster to bring audiences and comedians together in the same place again as nothing beats the magic of shared laughter.

“The UK comedy circuit is the best in the world and it’s vital that we continue to support emerging comedy talent and help launch those stars of tomorrow.

“Our national shared sense of humour is a crucial way to deal with adversity and remind everyone there is solidarity and much needed cheer coming to your screens soon.”

Recently, BBC1 aired a lockdown comedy special starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Staged saw the duo rehearsing for a play via Zoom, with hilarious results.

Since there’s been a real absence of live comedy, the new BBC3 series should hopefully help to bring it back into our lives.

The half-hour episodes will be distributed globally, allowing them to reach more audiences.

Jonathan Blyth from BBC Studios revealed,”British comedy is increasingly in vogue around the world with many of our gifted comics becoming global household names.

“I’m therefore excited to be helping to support, nurture and champion the next generation of comedy talent in these difficult times.”