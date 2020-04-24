Beat The Chasers on ITV – Start date, format, who’s in it and everything you need to know

Bradley Walsh's hit daytime quiz is getting a primetime spinoff on ITV...

This new take on the popular daytime hit will see contestants with great general knowledge getting the chance to take home even bigger sums of money. Here’s what we know.

Beat The Chasers start date: when will it launch on ITV?

The five-part quiz will launch on Monday 27 April on ITV at 9pm, and will air across the week in the 9pm slot, finishing on Friday 1 May.

How does the show work?

In this primetime spinoff, the contestants must first answer five multiple choice questions to bank up to £5000, but they can only keep going until they give an incorrect answer. If they get the first question wrong, they leave with nothing.

Once they have some money in the bank, they will be given the choice of playing against two, three, four or all five of the Chasers. The more Chasers they face, the more cash they stand to win – but they risk TV’s toughest quiz team forcing them to run out of time.

“It’s turning the usual Chase format on its head,” says Chaser Jenny Ryan. “Individual players come along rather than as a team, and they choose to take on between two and five of us for absolutely huge money.”

“Depending on how many of us they take on, we give them a certain amount of head start in terms of seconds,” says fellow Chaser Anne Hegerty. “Then we have something like a Final Chase, in which the questions flip back and forth, and the Chasers are on the buzzer and the contestants are not. We’ve had some tremendously close finishes, it’s been really exciting.”

Beat The Chasers line-up: who’s in it?

All five of the current Chasers – Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan will be taking part in Beat The Chasers, with Bradley Walsh joining them as host.

“Brad’s there, absolutely having the time of his life!” says Jenny. “He’s looking after the contestants, and as with the daytime one, he’s 100% on their side, he’s desperate for them to win. It’s very much the five of us versus basically the entirety of the UK!”

“We haven’t really played alongside each other at speed before,” says Anne. “We all sort of agreed that if we did not know the answer, we wouldn’t just buzz in and say ‘pass’ – we’d look from side to side and make sure nobody else looked as if they were about to get it. That was a difficult thing to do.”

What else do we know?

The contestants in the five-part series include some people who have already appeared on the daytime version of the show and are back to prove what they can do all by themselves.

“It might be a matter of pride,” says Jenny. “They might want revenge on a certain one of us – or it might be another attempt to take some money from us!”

“These are people who have already shown that they know how to quiz,” says Anne. “There were a few people who got the very first question wrong and went straight out, but not that many. We generally played some pretty decent competitors.”