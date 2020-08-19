Disney Plus will soon have a brand new documentary series available to stream...

Disney Plus UK has announced a brand new docu-series called Becoming, that will follow the lives of world-class entertainers, athletes and musicians, revealing how they became the stars that they are today.

The new series will join the already huge array of Disney Plus documentaries available to keep the whole family entertained.

To sign up to Disney Plus go to the official website and we also have an update on all the best Disney Plus new shows.

What is Becoming about?

This ten-part series will offer an insight into different celebrity ‘becoming’ stories by hearing from the stars themselves about how they have made their dreams a reality.

The series will also take viewers on tours around the stars home towns, featuring important locations central to their upbringing.

Each episode will focus on a different athlete, entertainer or musician and will also see family members, coaches, teachers and friends interviews, giving fans a rarely-shared insight into their story.

When will Becoming be available to watch?

You can start watching Becoming exclusively on Disney Plus from Friday 18th September.

Who stars in the series?

Huge stars like Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine, LA Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis, and actress Ashley Tisdale will feature in the docu-series.

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, LA Sparks basketball player Candace Parker, singer Colbie Caillat, dancer Julianne Hough, and TV and film star Nick Cannon (and former husband to Mariah Carey) are also set to appear in the documentary.

Last but not least, actor Nick Kroll and American footballer Rob Gronkowski will also be some of the ten celebrities that the series will be focusing on.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a 1.23 minute trailer that has just been released.

The trailer reveals all the stars and gives an insight into how their stories will unfold.

Becoming is on Disney Plus from Friday 18th September.