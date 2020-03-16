‘You’ve done it again Mr Fellowes’ Belgravia viewers praise first episode of new ITV period drama

Viewers are impressed so far...

Belgravia arrived on our screens last night, and fans seem impressed with the new period drama.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is at the helm of the new six-parter, with the series adapted from his own novel.

The first episode introduces us to central characters James Trenchard (Philip Glenister) and his wife Anne (Tamsin Greig), who have recently ascended to the aristocratic society of London’s Belgravia.

In a flashback, the first fifteen minutes introduces us to the couple’s daughter Sophia (Emily Reid) and her lover Edmund Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones).

Bellasis is soon called into battle, and promises Sophia that he’ll return. We soon learn that wasn’t the case and it was up to Sophia’s father to break the devastating news.

And the drama doesn’t stop there, as we fast forward 26 years later and learn from Sophia’s mother Anne that she passed away.

She reveals, “Sophia died. It was quite soon after the battle, so it was a long time ago now.”

We then learn about Sophia’s secret love child with Bellasis, and how she tragically died giving birth to a son she never wanted.

On top of this, James and Anne have worked tirelessly to keep the child a secret and support his education from afar.

Following the first episode it seems fans are impressed with the story so far.

One wrote, “Love a good costume drama. #Belgravia doesn’t disappoint.”

Another praised Tamsin Greig, writing, “Absolutely loved #Belgravia. Once I discovered the amazing #TamsinGreig was playing the lead, I knew it would be good. Julian Fellowes writes great parts for women. Just the sort of drama we need right now.”

A third wrote, “#Belgravia oooh you’ve done it again Mr Fellowes. What a great start to a series which I’m sure will have us all gripped”

And a fourth is keen to see the next instalment, adding, “I thought #Belgravia was fabulous! Well done @ITV! I can’t wait for next week’s episode!”

Belgravia continues on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 22nd April.