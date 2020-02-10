Will Julian Fellowes’ period drama Belgravia be the new Downton Abbey?

Belgravia, the star-studded new six-part period drama adapted by Julian Fellowes from his own 2016 novel, is heading to ITV soon.

Belgravia: When will it begin on ITV?

It’s set to air later this year on ITV. The broadcaster is yet to confirm an official start date.

Belgravia plot: What’s in store?

The action-packed series centres on nouveau riche businessman James Trenchard and his wife Anne, played by Philip Glenister and Tamsin Greig.

The pair attend a lavish ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. But a shocking event has far-reaching repercussions.

And, as the action moves forward to the 1840s in London’s upper-crust Belgravia, devastating secrets begin to unravel…

“It’s fantastic to be working again with Julian, a master storyteller. In Belgravia he has painted a wonderful backdrop of 19th century society against which intrigue and dynastic power struggles will play out,” says executive producer Gareth Neame, who worked with Julian on Downton Abbey.

Who else is in it?

Alongside Tamsin and Philip, Dame Harriet Walter plays Caroline, Countess of Brockenhurst, while Tom Wilkinson is her husband Peregrine, Earl of Brockenhurst.

Alice Eve is the Trenchards’ daughter-in-law Susan and Adam James is the Brockenhursts’ nephew John Bellasis. Tara Fitzgerald, James Fleet, Paul Ritter, Saskia Reeves, Richard Goulding and Ella Purnell also star.

Belgravia trailer: What does it reveal?

Aside from the sumptuous costumes and backdrops, the trailer is packed full of intrigue.

Anne is seen weeping over a newborn baby as we hear her confessing, “We chose a life of lies and now those lies have returned to haunt us”, before she asks someone, “Will you keep our secret?”

Also check out some impressive sideburns from Philip!

What else do we know?

The drama has been filmed at a host of lavish locations across London and the home counties as well as in Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland.