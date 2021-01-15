Is Ben Shephard hiding behind the mask?

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard has addressed rumours that he’s been playing Badger in ITV’s The Masked Singer.

We’ve already unmasked three celebrities, including Martine McCutcheon as Swan, but fans are very keen to find out who’s the one hiding behind the Badger.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine Kelly spoke to Ben about the rumours that he’s Badger.

Introducing a segment about the singing competition, Lorraine said, “There’s rumours though Ben, that you’re Badger. Can you reveal or not?”

And Ben replied, “Really? Tell me about the Badger. What are his traits?”

After Lorraine listed a few things about the character, Ben’s co-host Kate Garraway was unconvinced, saying, “Well he [Badger] is a very good singer and dancer, so that counts Ben out, doesn’t it?”

Ben added, “I can neither confirm nor deny that I am or am not the Badger. But I am a fan of badgers, as things go.”

Fans will have to wait to find out whether or not Ben is the one hiding behind the mask, as it seems he’s not going to give us anymore clues.

There’s other masked characters to identify too, like Dragon, Sausage, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bushbaby, and Grandfather Clock.

As well as Swan, Seahorse and Alien have already been unmasked and were revealed to be Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B. But with nine more still to go, there’s plenty of mystery celebrities to unveil.

But panelist Davina McCall said, “I think the clues are much harder than last year. I think that’s how we’ve upped the stakes – the clues don’t give away as much as they did last year, so it’s actually much harder to guess!”

Any wild theories on who Badger and the rest of the masked gang are?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 16th January on ITV1. You can catch up on missed episodes via ITV Hub (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).