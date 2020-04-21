Benidorm star Julie Graham has created and written a new comedy drama, Dun Breedin', featuring a host of famous female stars....

Shetland and Benidorm actor Julie Graham has created a comedy drama with a star-studded female cast who will all film their roles at their homes as lockdown continues.

Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Denise Welch and Alison Newman will all star with Julie in Dun Breedin’, which follows the experiences of a group of friends with colourful lives who’ve bonded through marriages, deaths, depression, domestic violence and wine and are all navigating the menopause.

A release for the drama, set in Brighton, promises the show will be, ‘brutally honest about the taboo subject that is the menopause’ continuing, ‘It will put women’s sexuality, agency and worth under the spotlight. These dames are in their prime. They are wives, mothers and daughters but they are also in business and are highly skilled movers and shakers.

‘They are dynamic, funny, smart but fighting against the ridiculous labels that society imposes on them simply because their ovaries are past their sell by date!’

The drama, the brain child of 54-year-old Julie, who most recently starred in TV drama Penance alongside Neil Morrissey, will be shown in twelve parts, each one ten minutes long, and will be directed by award-winning Robin Sheppard (Benidorm, Cherished) and produced by Blonde to Black 2 and Manic Butterfly Productions.

Because of lockdown and social isolating restrictions during the current coronavirus pandemic, the stars will be filming their roles entirely at home and will be enlisting the support of family members to take on the part of crew roles and in some cases even acting roles.

A spokesperson for the show said, ‘This is one of the most time specific and inventive pieces of drama about to be made when all other sets are shut down. Dun Breedin’ has literally found the key to the lockdown.’

Dun Breedin’ will start on 30th April on YouTube and will show two episodes a week on Mondays and Thursdays