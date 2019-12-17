The best Christmas films on TV this festive season – and when they’re on!

Don't miss Beauty and the Beast on BBC1 on Christmas Eve! Here's the best movies on this Christmas and when to catch them...

Check out our festive film guide – here’s our pick of the best Christmas films on TV – and what channels and times they’re on!

What are the best movies on Saturday 21st December?

BBC1

Looper, 12.15am-2.05am or 12.25am-2.15am (depending on football)

BBC2

Swallows and Amazons, 5.15pm-6.45pm

Behind the Candelabra, 11.35pm-1.30am

ITV

Shrek, 4.50pm-6.25pm

Casino Royale (2006), 8.10pm-10.55pm

Channel 4

Men in Black, 7.30pm-9.20pm

Daddy’s Home 2, 9.20pm-11.15pm

The Inbetweeners Movie, 11.15pm-1.05am

Channel 5



The African Queen, 10.45am-1.00pm

The Goonies, 1.00pm-3.10pm

What are the best movies on Sunday 22nd December?

BBC1

Home (2014), 10.05am-11.30am

The Penguins of Madagascar, 3.05pm-4.30pm

Toy Story, 1.50pm-3.05pm

The BFG (2016), 5.15pm-7pm

BBC2

Finding Neverland, 3.40pm-5.15pm

Starter for 10, 11.50pm-1.20am

ITV

Quantum of Solace, 9pm-11.05pm

Channel 4

Freaky Friday (1976), 6.05am-7.45am

Paddington, 7.15-9pm

Channel 5



Father of the Bride (1991), 12.50pm-3.00pm

Sister Act, 3.00pm-5.05pm

What are the best movies on Monday 23rd December?

BBC1

The Croods, 9.10am-10.30am

Kung Fu Panda, 10.30am-11.50am

Toy Story 2, 1.25pm-2.55pm

Brave, 2.55pm-4.20pm

BBC2

Entrapment, 2.15pm-4.00pm

ITV

The Mummy Returns, 11.25am-1.45pm

The Santa Claus, 2.15pm-4.15pm

Gremlins, 10.45pm-12.45am

Channel 4

White Christmas, 1.35pm-4.00pm

The Inbetweeners 2, 11.00pm-12.50am

What are the best movies on Christmas Eve?

BBC1

Kung Fu Panda 3, 10.40am-12.05pm

Toy Story 3, 1.25pm-3.00pm

Frozen, 3.00pm-4.35pm

Beauty and the Beast, 5.30pm-7.30pm

BBC2

Murder on the Orient Express, 11.40am-1.45pm

Death on the Nile, 1.45pm-4.00pm

ITV

How The Grinch Stole Chrisrtmas, 12.40pm-2.40pm

Santa Claus: The Movie, 2.40pm-4.45pm

Elf, 5.15pm-7.00pm

Casino Royale, 12.45am-2.55am

Channel 4

A Christmas Carol, 1.10-3.15pm (1984)

Home Alone, 5.30pm-7.30pm

Channel 5

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 12.45-2.55pm

My Fair Lady, 2.55pm-6.35pm

What are the best Christmas films on Christmas Day?

BBC1

Moana, 12.55pm-2.30pm

Finding Dory, 3.10pm-4.40pm

BBC2

Rise of the Guardians, 7.15am-8.40am

ITV

Disney’s A Christmas Carol, 9.25am-11.10am

Channel 4

Ice Age, 10.40am-12.15pm

Back to the Future, 2.35pm-4.55pm

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 4.55pm-7.10pm

Channel 5

Scrooge – A Christmas Carol (1951), 1.25pm-3.10pm

What are the best films on Boxing Day?

BBC1

The Good Dinosaur, 9.00am-10.25am

Wreck-It Ralph, 10.25am-12noon

The Boss Baby, 1.50pm-3.20pm

The Jungle Book, 3.45pm-5.25pm

Paddington 2, 7.20pm-9.00pm

BBC2

Oklahoma!, 10.50am-1.05pm

Porridge, 5.30pm-7.00m

ITV

Skyfall, 8.30pm-11.10pm

Channel 4

The Boxtrolls, 10.05am- 12noon

Ratatouille, 5.00pm-7.10pm

Men in Black 3, 7.10pm-9pm

The Wolf of Wall Street, 11.05pm-2.15am

Channel 5

Beethoven, 9.35am-11.25am

What are the best films on Friday 27th December?

BBC1

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 9.40am-11.10am

Zootropolis, 3.15pm-4.55pm

The Limehouse Golem, 9.30pm-11.15pm

BBC2

Evil Under the Sun, 11.20am-1.15pm

Emma, 4.05pm-6.00pm

ITV

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 11.25am-1.25pm

Jack Frost, 1.40pm-3.35pm

Love Actually, 10.10pm-12.30am

C4

FernGully: The Last Rainforest, 5.35am-6.50am

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, 9.00am-10.50am

Short Circuit, 10.50am-12.45pm

Channel 5

Bean, 9am-10.35am

What are the best films on Saturday 28th December?

BBC1

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1.10pm-3.00pm

Inside Out, 3.00pm-4.30pm

Alice Through the Looking Glass, 6.00pm-7.45pm

BBC2

The Ipcress File, 2.55pm-4.40pm

C4

Snow White and the Hunstman, 6.40pm-9.00pm

Channel 5

Babe, 11.35am-1.25pm

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, 1.25pm-4.15pm

Mamma Mia!, 8.00pm-10.15pm

Calendar Girls, 10.15pm-12.20am

What are the best films on Sunday 29th December?

BBC1

Monsters vs Aliens, 9.15am-10.40am

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 10.40am-12noon

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1.50pm-3.50pm

Monsters University, 3.50pm-5.25pm

BBC2

Saving Mr Banks, 3.00pm-5.00pm

C4

Hulk, 12.30pm-3.10pm

Eddie the Eagle, 8.00pm-10.00pm

Channel 5

The King and I, 1.20pm-4.05pm

Power Rangers, 4.05pm-6.25pm