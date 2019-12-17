The best Christmas films on TV this festive season – and when they’re on!

Don't miss Beauty and the Beast on BBC1 on Christmas Eve! Here's the best movies on this Christmas and when to catch them...
Check out our festive film guide – here’s our pick of the best Christmas films on TV – and what channels and times they’re on!
What are the best movies on Saturday 21st December?
BBC1
Looper, 12.15am-2.05am or 12.25am-2.15am (depending on football)
BBC2
Swallows and Amazons, 5.15pm-6.45pm
Behind the Candelabra, 11.35pm-1.30am
ITV
Shrek, 4.50pm-6.25pm
Casino Royale (2006), 8.10pm-10.55pm
Channel 4
Men in Black, 7.30pm-9.20pm
Daddy’s Home 2, 9.20pm-11.15pm
The Inbetweeners Movie, 11.15pm-1.05am
Channel 5
The African Queen, 10.45am-1.00pm
The Goonies, 1.00pm-3.10pm
What are the best movies on Sunday 22nd December?
BBC1
Home (2014), 10.05am-11.30am
The Penguins of Madagascar, 3.05pm-4.30pm
Toy Story, 1.50pm-3.05pm
The BFG (2016), 5.15pm-7pm
BBC2
Finding Neverland, 3.40pm-5.15pm
Starter for 10, 11.50pm-1.20am
ITV
Quantum of Solace, 9pm-11.05pm
Channel 4
Freaky Friday (1976), 6.05am-7.45am
Paddington, 7.15-9pm
Channel 5
Father of the Bride (1991), 12.50pm-3.00pm
Sister Act, 3.00pm-5.05pm
What are the best movies on Monday 23rd December?
BBC1
The Croods, 9.10am-10.30am
Kung Fu Panda, 10.30am-11.50am
Toy Story 2, 1.25pm-2.55pm
Brave, 2.55pm-4.20pm
BBC2
Entrapment, 2.15pm-4.00pm
ITV
The Mummy Returns, 11.25am-1.45pm
The Santa Claus, 2.15pm-4.15pm
Gremlins, 10.45pm-12.45am
Channel 4
White Christmas, 1.35pm-4.00pm
The Inbetweeners 2, 11.00pm-12.50am
What are the best movies on Christmas Eve?
BBC1
Kung Fu Panda 3, 10.40am-12.05pm
Toy Story 3, 1.25pm-3.00pm
Frozen, 3.00pm-4.35pm
Beauty and the Beast, 5.30pm-7.30pm
BBC2
Murder on the Orient Express, 11.40am-1.45pm
Death on the Nile, 1.45pm-4.00pm
ITV
How The Grinch Stole Chrisrtmas, 12.40pm-2.40pm
Santa Claus: The Movie, 2.40pm-4.45pm
Elf, 5.15pm-7.00pm
Casino Royale, 12.45am-2.55am
Channel 4
A Christmas Carol, 1.10-3.15pm (1984)
Home Alone, 5.30pm-7.30pm
Channel 5
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 12.45-2.55pm
My Fair Lady, 2.55pm-6.35pm
What are the best Christmas films on Christmas Day?
BBC1
Moana, 12.55pm-2.30pm
Finding Dory, 3.10pm-4.40pm
BBC2
Rise of the Guardians, 7.15am-8.40am
ITV
Disney’s A Christmas Carol, 9.25am-11.10am
Channel 4
Ice Age, 10.40am-12.15pm
Back to the Future, 2.35pm-4.55pm
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 4.55pm-7.10pm
Channel 5
Scrooge – A Christmas Carol (1951), 1.25pm-3.10pm
What are the best films on Boxing Day?
BBC1
The Good Dinosaur, 9.00am-10.25am
Wreck-It Ralph, 10.25am-12noon
The Boss Baby, 1.50pm-3.20pm
The Jungle Book, 3.45pm-5.25pm
Paddington 2, 7.20pm-9.00pm
BBC2
Oklahoma!, 10.50am-1.05pm
Porridge, 5.30pm-7.00m
ITV
Skyfall, 8.30pm-11.10pm
Channel 4
The Boxtrolls, 10.05am- 12noon
Ratatouille, 5.00pm-7.10pm
Men in Black 3, 7.10pm-9pm
The Wolf of Wall Street, 11.05pm-2.15am
Channel 5
Beethoven, 9.35am-11.25am
What are the best films on Friday 27th December?
BBC1
How to Train Your Dragon 2, 9.40am-11.10am
Zootropolis, 3.15pm-4.55pm
The Limehouse Golem, 9.30pm-11.15pm
BBC2
Evil Under the Sun, 11.20am-1.15pm
Emma, 4.05pm-6.00pm
ITV
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 11.25am-1.25pm
Jack Frost, 1.40pm-3.35pm
Love Actually, 10.10pm-12.30am
C4
FernGully: The Last Rainforest, 5.35am-6.50am
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, 9.00am-10.50am
Short Circuit, 10.50am-12.45pm
Channel 5
Bean, 9am-10.35am
What are the best films on Saturday 28th December?
BBC1
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1.10pm-3.00pm
Inside Out, 3.00pm-4.30pm
Alice Through the Looking Glass, 6.00pm-7.45pm
BBC2
The Ipcress File, 2.55pm-4.40pm
C4
Snow White and the Hunstman, 6.40pm-9.00pm
Channel 5
Babe, 11.35am-1.25pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, 1.25pm-4.15pm
Mamma Mia!, 8.00pm-10.15pm
Calendar Girls, 10.15pm-12.20am
What are the best films on Sunday 29th December?
BBC1
Monsters vs Aliens, 9.15am-10.40am
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 10.40am-12noon
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1.50pm-3.50pm
Monsters University, 3.50pm-5.25pm
BBC2
Saving Mr Banks, 3.00pm-5.00pm
C4
Hulk, 12.30pm-3.10pm
Eddie the Eagle, 8.00pm-10.00pm
Channel 5
The King and I, 1.20pm-4.05pm
Power Rangers, 4.05pm-6.25pm