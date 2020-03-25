The 46 best Netflix series and shows to get you through lockdown!

Everyone's staying in, so there's plenty of time to enjoy all these amazing shows...

Here’s 46 of the best Netflix series and shows to stream right now!

The best historical dramas on Netflix

The English Game

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes explores the origins of football in his period drama. It shows how the beautiful game has its roots in the clash between upper-class gentlemen and Lancashire mill workers.

Beginning in 1879, the series stars Edward Holcroft as Arthur Kinnaird, the aristocratic captain of the Old Etonians football team.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Episode length: 43-55 minutes

43-55 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 50 % (but very early days!)

The Crown

Peter Morgan’s historical series follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her coronation through to key moments in history such as the moon landing.

Claire Foy plays the monarch in the first 3 seasons, with Olivia Colman taking over in seasons 4 and 5. The all-star cast joining them includes Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Charles Dance, Helena Bonham Carter, and Victoria Hamilton.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 3



3 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Episode length: 47-61 minutes

47-61 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 89 %

Mad Men

Undoubtedly one of the greatest TV series of all time! This classic stars Jon Hamm as advertising genius and charmer Don Draper. Set in a 1960s advertising agency in New York, it follows womaniser Don as he tackles a hugely complicated professional and private life.

Wonderfully funny and, at times, extremely dark.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 7



7 Approximate episodes per season: 13



13 Episode length: 45 minutes

45 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 94 %

The best comedy series on Netflix

Sex Education

Asa Butterfield stars as awkward teenager Otis Milburn, who ends up reluctantly giving sex advice to his classmates based on the teachings of his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson).

Otis strikes up an unlikley friendship with rebel Maeve, which starts to threaten his relationship with his best pal Eric. Wickedly funny and suprisingly touching.

Certainly one of the best Netflix series to watch!

Useful info

Number of seasons: 2



2 Approximate episodes per season: 8



8 Average episode length: 47-59 minutes

47-59 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 94 %

Friday Night Dinner

This C4 sitcom follows a Jewish family as they attempt to sit down for a traditional Friday Night Dinner each week. However, they’re frequently interrupted by mishaps, unwanted visitors, and a whole host of family drama. The series stars Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal as the family of four. And Mark Heap has a star turn as weird neighbour Jim, who causes havoc.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 5 (sixth starting on C4)



5 (sixth starting on C4) Approximate episodes per season: 6 (also a 2012 Christmas special)



6 (also a 2012 Christmas special) Average episode length: 30 minutes

30 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 94 %

The Big Bang Theory



Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) are both brilliant physicists working at Cal Tech in Pasadena, California. They’re also best friends who live together, but they’re seriously lacking in social skills outside the lab. When waitress Penny (Kaley Cuoco) moves in next door, the series explores their attempts to socialise with her. Leonard and Sheldon are also joined by fellow physicists Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) in this much-loved sitcom.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 12



12 Approximate episodes per season: 24



24 Average episode length: 18-22 minutes

18-22 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 81 %

Friends

This iconic American sitcom follows the lives of six twenty-somethings in Manhattan, New York, as they navigate their professional and personal lives over the course of a ten year period. There’s plenty of laughs and drama to be had as we watch their lives unfold.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer star.

Useful info Number of seasons: 10



10 Approximate episodes per season: 24



24 Average episode length: 20-22 minutes

20-22 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 78 %

BoJack Horseman Will Arnett voices anthropomorphic horse BoJack Horseman, the star of iconic 9o’s show Horsin’ Around as he tries his best to navigate life after the sitcom ended. The series satirises Hollywood culture and we seek BoJack battling depression, alcoholism, and his fading spotlight. We also witness his countless attempts to maintain the relationships around him. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul voices BoJack’s friend Todd who lives-rent free in his home. Plus Amy Sedaris stars as his agent Princess Carolyn and Alison Brie as his ghostwriter Diane. Useful info Number of seasons: 6



6 Approximate episodes per season: 12



12 Average episode length: 25 minutes

25 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 93 % Red Dwarf Classic sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf first aired in 1988, and Netflix users can watch the first eight seasons. It follows the misadventures of four characters stranded on a mining ship in deep space. Dave Lister (Craig Charles) emerges from three million years to discover he’s the sole surviving crew member of the ship. But he soon discovers he’s not alone, as he’s joined by a hologram of irritating crew mate Arnold Rimmer (Chris Barrie), a humanoid cat (Danny John-Jules), and, later, a Series III mechanoid named Kryten (Robert Llewellyn). Together with supercomputer Holly, they try to navigate life in space. Please note a new special is about to land on Dave! Useful info Number of seasons: 8 on Netflix



8 on Netflix Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 30 minutes

30 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 78 % Dead To Me When tightly-wound widow and mum-of-two Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) meets free-spirited Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), an unexpected friendship soon forms between them. Jen uses anger and resentment to cope, whereas Judy has a more positive outlook. The pair bond over recently losing a loved one, but a dark secret soon threatens to tear their friendship apart. The series explores grief, lies, anger and a whole host of other emotions as the duo try to navigate life during grief. Useful info Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 26 – 33 minutes

26 – 33 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 86 % After Life Ricky Gervais stars as widower Tony, who lost his wife to breast cancer. He was once a nice person, but after falling into a depressive spiral following the loss of Lisa, he starts punishing the world. So, he says and does whatever he likes! Tony considers this his “superpower”. Joining him in the series are several British acting legends including Penelope Wilton. One of the best Netflix series going. Useful info Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 25-31 minutes

25-31 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 71 % The Good Place Four very different people find themselves in the afterlife, and realise they’ve been sent to ‘The Good Place’. Kristen Bell stars as Eleanor Shellstrop, who soon discovers that she’s been mixed up with another woman by the same name and doesn’t actually belong there. Joining her is supposed soulmate Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), socialite Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil), and Jacksonville DJ Mendoza (Manny Jacinto). Together, they find themselves trying to navigate the mysterious Good Place and figure out why they ended up there. Useful info Number of seasons: 4



4 Approximate episodes per season: 13



13 Average episode length: 22 minutes

22 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 97 % It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

This long-running comedy series follows five people with huge egos who own an Irish pub in Philadelphia. It stars Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson as daughter Dee Reynolds, and Glenn Howerton as son Dennis Reynolds. Charlie Day stars as Frank’s possible biological son Charlie Kelly and Rob McElhenney joins them as Mac, Charlie’s best friend. Collectively, the five of them are known as The Gang and each episode sees them thinking up crazy schemes. Useful info Number of seasons: 14



14 Approximate episodes per season: 12



12 Average episode length: 18 – 25 minutes

18 – 25 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 96 %

The best horror shows on Netflix

Locke and Key

In this dark supernatural drama based on a comic book series, widowed Nina Locke (Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield) moves her family into her late husband’s ancestral home.

There her children discover several mysterious keys that unlock deadly secrets and give them supernatural abilities.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 40 – 56 minutes

40 – 56 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 66 %

American Horror Story



This horror anthology series has the same recurring cast members, but each season centres on different characters and locations. From a house with a murderous past to a haunted hotel to a freak show, there’s plenty of stories to uncover.

American Horror Story stars the likes of Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, and even Lady Gaga makes an appearance.

Useful info Number of seasons: 9



9 Approximate episodes per season: 13



13 Average episode length: 37 – 73 minutes

37 – 73 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 76 %

The best fantasy series on Netflix

The Letter for the King

His Dark Materials’ Amir Wilson stars in an epic fantasy adventure as young would-be knight Tiuri who embarks on a dangerous journey to save the kingdom of Dagonaut from a ruthless prince threatening to plunge it into darkness.

Tiuri must deliver a vital letter to the king which means crossing warring kingdoms while being pursued by dark forces.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 1 hour, 15 minutes

1 hour, 15 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 53 %

Ragnarok

A Norwegian coming-of-age drama in which a group of teens in a small town believe that melting glaciers and dangerous pollution can only be stopped by drawing upon a Norse legend.

This fantasy series sees a Norwegian town suffering from warm winters and violent downpours and a group of teens think the only way to stop them is to intervene in time.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 45 minutes

45 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 67 %

The Witcher

Based on the video game series by the same name, The Witcher follows solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he struggles to find his place in the world around him.

Destiny soon hurtles him towards Princess Ciri (Freya Aallen) and a powerful sorceress, the three work together to navigate the volatile continent they live on.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Episodes per season: 8



8 Average episode length: 47 – 67 minutes

47 – 67 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 67 %

October Faction

Supernatural drama based on the comic-book series. Globe-trotting monster hunters Fred (JC MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Bones’ Tamara Taylor) return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children.

They must hide their identities as members of a secret organisation, but life in the small-town turns out to be more problematic than they expected.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 36 – 49 minutes

36 – 49 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 33 %

The best documentaries on Netflix

Wild Wild Country

Enthralling series following how Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his then personal assistant Ma Anand Sheela built a controversial cult in the middle of the Oregon desert. The six-parter’s twists can you leave you aghast as the cult clashes with the American locals. Things get very weird! Certainly one of the best Netflix series to watch!

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Episodes: 6



6 Average episode length: 64 – 71 minutes

64 – 71 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 98 %

The Staircase

This mesmerising series, directed by Oscar winner Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, tells the story of author Michael Peterson, who phoned the police to say his wife had died after falling down the stairs at their home.

Peterson was charged with murder and his trial sees a string of twists as you try to work out what really happened. One of the best Netflix series ever!

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 13



13 Average episode length: 45 minutes

45 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 94 %

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Documentary on colourful and controversial American zoo owner Joe Exotic, real-name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, currently in prison after being convicted of a failed murder plot against his nemesis, animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Exotic hired a hit man to murder her, but the supposed killer was, in fact, an undercover FBI agent.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 7



7 Average episode length: 40 – 45 minutes

40 – 45 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 100 %

Babies

A fascinating documentary series chronicling the first year of a baby’s life by following 15 families from around the world. It reveals the answers to such questions as why babies don’t sleep through the night and how they learn language.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 50 minutes

50 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 80 %

The Pharmacist

A gripping series begins with the search by small-town pharmacist Dan Schneider to find his son’s killer.

But his murder investigation turns into a mission to uncover the truth behind American’s opioid crisis and the part doctors play in it

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes: 4



4 Average episode length: 47-60 minutes

47-60 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 89 %

Formula 1 – Drive to Survive

The pressure of being a an F1 racing driver is brilliantly captured in this enthralling documentary series on the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

As well as going behind-the-scenes with the drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, and their teams we also get to meet the drivers’ families to see what really goes on.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 2



2 Approximate episodes: 10



10 Average episode length: 27-40 minutes

27-40 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 77 %

Miss Americana – Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift offers a candid look at her life and career including her songwriting process and the pressures of fame in this revealing documentary.

There are videos of Swift as a child when she began her rise to success as well as footage of her in concert.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 1



1 Average episode length: 84 minutes

84 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 93 %

Night on Earth

Groundbreaking technology reveals the fascinating nocturnal behaviour of animals around the world including bears, elephants and lions.

Cameras are able to capture amazing colour footage of such extraordinary sights as scorpions in Arizona whose outer skeletons glow in the moonlight.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 40-52 minutes

40-52 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 80%

Who Killed Malcolm X?

American civil rights leader Malcolm X was gunned down in New York in 1965 and many questions about his assassination are raised in this series.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 6



6 Average episode length: 60 minutes

60 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 62% (but early days)

The best Netflix crimes series and thrillers



The Stranger

A mysterious stranger reveals a shocking secret to family man Adam (Richard Armitage) about his wife Corinne (Dervla Kirwan), who disappears after he confronts her, in a compelling, complex and at times macabre mystery thriller.

Jennifer Saunders and Siobhan Finneran co-star.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 8



8 Average episode length: 42-51 minutes

42-51 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 86%

Better Call Saul

This Breaking Bad spin-off follows criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he set up his office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It takes place before the events of Walter White’s story, where McGill transforms into morally changed Saul Goodman.

The darkly comedic series sees the trials and tribulations of the struggling working class lawyer, and the kind of people he meets along the way. Corrupt police officer and Breaking Bad favourite Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) is a recurring character alongside Jimmy.

Not only one of the best Netflix TV series, but one of the best series of all-time.

Useful info Number of seasons: 5



5 Approximate episodes per season: 9



9 Average episode length: 42-61 minutes

42-61 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 97%

Narcos Narcos follows the rise of real-life Columbian drug baron Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura), his skirmishes with US drug enforcement agents, and the aftermath of his death. The show has so far spawned two runs of a spin-off series, Narcos: Mexico. Useful info Number of seasons: 3



3 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 43 – 60 minutes

43 – 60 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 89 %

The Sinner Bill Pullman stars as detective Harry Ambrose, as he investigates why seemingly ordinary people have committed brutal crimes. This anthology follows a different case each season. The first sees Cora (Jessica Biel) stab a man to death on the beach with no idea why, and the second follows the case of young boy Julian (Elisha Henig) who killed his parents. Each season explores the cases in detail to discover what’s really going on behind closed doors. Useful info Number of seasons: 2 (with season 3 coming soon)



2 (with season 3 coming soon) Approximate episodes per season: 8



8 Average episode length: 40 – 46 minutes

40 – 46 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 95 % You Adapted from the novel of the same name, You follows New York bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he falls for writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). But this is far from your ordinary love story, as Joe is charming, obsessive and calculating. And will do just about anything to win Beck over… Useful info Number of seasons: 2



2 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 41 – 50 minutes

41 – 50 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 90 % Ozark This crime thriller series follows financial adviser Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde (Jason Bateman) as he moves from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks with his family. Along with his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and teenage children Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), they all seem like your average family. But Marty is not as normal as he seems, as he serves as the top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico. And when things go awry, he’s forced to uproot and appease a drug boss to keep his family safe. Useful info Number of seasons: 2



2 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 52 – 80 minutes

52 – 80 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 78 % Mindhunter In the 1970s, two FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) interview serial killers to solve open cases and gain greater insight into the psychopathic minds of notorious killers. The duo rely on deeper psychological evaluation as they believe that more traditional crime solving methods aren’t as beneficial anymore. The series focuses on the development of the two agents and their new criminal field. Useful info Number of seasons: 2



2 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 34 – 73 minutes

34 – 73 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 97 %

The best dramas on Netflix

Safe

Fans of The Stranger will enjoy this earlier Netflix series from crime writer Harlan Coben.

Once again secrets are at the heart of the story. They come to light when surgeon and widower Tom (Michael C Hall) searches for his missing 16-year-old daughter.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 8



8 Average episode length: 41 -47 minutes

41 -47 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 71 %

13 Reasons Why

This heartbreaking series follows Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he discovers the truth about why classmate and crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) decided to take her own life. Useful info Number of seasons: 3



3 Approximate episodes per season: 13



13 Average episode length: 49 – 71 minutes

49 – 71 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 38 % Unbelievable

Based on a true story, this series follows a teenager who reports being raped and then withdraws the complaint. The teen is charged for lying, but two female detectives then begin a search for the truth…

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 8



8 Average episode length: 43 – 58 minutes

43 – 58 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 98 %

Followers

An aspiring actress hits the big time thanks to a well-known photographer posting a picture of her on her Instragam account and whose life then intersects with other women in Tokyo in this Japanese drama series.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 9



9 Average episode length: 45 minutes

45 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 58 %

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer takes the title role of real-life businesswoman Madam CJ Walker who at the beginning of the 20th century created a brand of hair products specifically for black women.

Its success led to her becoming America’s first black female self-made millionaire.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 4



4 Average episode length: 45 – 49 minutes

45 – 49 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 65 %

Dare Me

New cheerleading coach Colette French (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives in a small Midwestern town to take over the high school squad ruled by Beth (Marlo Kelly) and her best friend Addy (Herizen Guardiola) in a drama about jealousy, loyalties and the dynamics of power.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 42 – 52 minutes

42 – 52 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 83 %

I Am Not Okay with This

This series is made by the creators of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World and is based on a graphic novel of the same name. The high school drama stars It’s Sophia Ellis as 15-year-old Sydney who is dealing with the loss of her father and her sexuality as well as superpowers that she can’t control.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 1



1 Approximate episodes per season: 7



7 Average episode length: 28 minutes

28 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 85 %

The best sci-fi dramas on Netflix

Altered Carbon

This sci-fi thriller is set more than 300 years in the future, where consciousness has been digitised and human bodies are merely ‘sleeves’ to transport consciousness.

The show’s central character, Takeshi Kovacs, is working for mercenaries on a distant colony but still searching for his lost love.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 2



2 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 46 – 66 minutes

46 – 66 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 76 %

Stranger Things

Set in the small town of Hawkins in the 1980s, this eerie sci-fi series explores the terrifying supernatural forces that have threatened the residents who live there. The first season sees the mysterious disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and the first discovery of alternate dimension The Upside Down.

The series also stars Winona Ryder as Will’s mother Joyce, Millie Bobby Brown as the mysterious ‘Eleven’, and David Harbour as chief of police Jim Hopper.

Useful info

Number of seasons: 3



3 Approximate episodes per season: 9



9 Average episode length: 42 – 77 minutes

42 – 77 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 93 %

Orphan Black



Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany stars as streetwise hustler Sarah Manning, who is pulled into a strange conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a woman who looks exactly like her. The series is full of compelling twists as she navigates the strange world she’s found herself unwillingly part of. Alongside her adoptive mother known as ‘Mrs S’ (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and best friend Felix (Jordan Gavaris), Sarah slowly starts to uncover the truth about who she really is. Useful info Number of seasons: 5



5 Approximate episodes per season: 10



10 Average episode length: 43 minutes

43 minutes Rotten tomatoes rating: 93 %