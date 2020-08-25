Make sure you don't miss the best TV shows on in Autumn 2020 by checking out our complete guide

Here we preview all of the best TV shows on in Autumn 2020 including new Keeley Hawes true crime drama Honour, David Tennant’s serial killer true crime drama Des and Doctor Foster spin-off Life.

Then there’s returning reality favourites, like Strictly Come Dancing and Britain’s Got Talent. Plus comedies and so much more!

The best TV shows on Autumn 2020…

1 Honour ITV

Keeley Hawes stars as real-life detective Caroline Goode in the heartbreaking 2006 case of missing 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod. As Caroline investigates, she is shocked to discover that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family.

2 Rebecca Netflix



Lily James takes on the role of the second Mrs de Winter, the young wife of widowed Max (Armie Hammer) in Netflix’s version of Daphne du Maurier’s classic psychological thriller. But once the new bride moves into her husband’s imposing family home, Manderley, she feels haunted by the presence of his late, glamorous first wife Rebecca.

3 Des ITV

The horrific crimes of real-life serial killer Dennis Nilsen are revisited in this drama starring David Tennant as Nilsen – known as Des – who murdered at least 12 young men in the late 70s and early 80s. The three-parter is told through the eyes of Nilsen, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay (Daniel Mays) and crime writer Brian Masters (Jason Watkins).

4 Life BBC1



Life is a spin-off to the mega successful Suranne Jones series Doctor Foster. Written by Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett, it will see Victoria Hamilton reprise her Doctor Foster role. But in a twist the character she plays, Anna, is now going under the name of Belle and seeking to rebuild her life.

Life tells the story of the residents of a large house divided into four flats. It will follow four different stories that all intertwine. The cast includes Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman and former Doctor Who actor Peter Davison.

5 The Singapore Grip ITV



A British family in Singapore try to keep control of their trading company after the Japanese invasion of 1942 in this comic drama, starring Jane Horrocks and David Morrissey. This brand new series is based on J. G. Farrell’s satirical novel of the same name, published in 1978.

6 Ghosts BBC1

The second series of the hit sitcom about a couple (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe) living in a rundown country house that is occupied by ghosts. Ghosts season 2 promises to be just as funny – and we can’t wait!

7 Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts BBC2

In her new six-part series, filmed before lockdown, always-game Mary is off to Paris to revisit the place she learnt to cook before heading back to Britain and Ireland for a tour of some of our most picturesque places and to meet people for whom food has a special place in their lives.

8 The Undoing Sky Atlantic

Nicole Kidman stars in HBO’s six-part drama written and produced by Big Little Lies’ David E Kelley. She plays successful New York therapist Grace Fraser, happily married to Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and with a bright young son. But after a violent death, her husband goes missing and Grace realises that she didn’t know him at all.

9 Britain’s Got Talent ITV

Following the auditions earlier this year, the show will resume with the semi-finals, as the best 45 acts – including the judges’ five Golden Buzzers – take to the stage again. While the semis usually run live across a week, this year they will be pre-recorded and air weekly on Saturday nights.

10 Strictly Come Dancing BBC1

Viewers will see a major change in Strictly Come Dancing 2020. There will be no live studio audience and probably no Bruno Tonioli. The judge usually flies back and forth to America where he’s also a judge on Dancing with the Stars, but travel and quarantine restrictions may prevent that this series. If he can’t make it, Strictly won’t replace him.

11 Flying for Britain with David Jason ITV

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, keen pilot Sir David Jason meets the dedicated RAF team who fly and maintain the aircraft of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and he gets the chance to fly alongside Hurricanes and Spitfires.

12 The Great British Bake Off C4

Matt Lucas takes over from Sandi Toksvig on presenting duties with Noel Fielding, as Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge another batch of bakers.

13 Love Your Weekend ITV

Alan Titchmarsh celebrates all that is great about the British countryside – arts and crafts, manufacturing and produce – and chats to experts and celebrity guests.

14 Ainsley’s Food We Love ITV

Chef Ainsley Harriott showcases a variety of nostalgic meals, while famous faces share favourite food memories and cook some special personal recipes.

15 The Sister ITV

Nathan (Russell Tovey) has spent his life hiding a dark secret but then a face from his past, Bob (Bertie Carvel), turns up.

16 Us BBC1

Douglas (Tom Hollander) vows to make wife Connie (Saskia Reeves) fall for him again during their big European trip in this adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel.

17 Ratched Netflix

This ‘psychological horror’ series tells the origin story of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest tyrannical Nurse Ratched (Sarah Paulson, Mrs America).

18 Small Axe BBC1

An anthology series centring on London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s to the mid- 1980s. John Boyega (Star Wars) features.

The best TV shows on Autumn 2020 was compiled by Judy Evens, Victoria Wilson and Caren Clark.