ICONIC family torn apart after UNTHINKABLE betrayal in Neighbours

Life will never be the same again for the Kennedy family...

Today’s Neighbours sees the iconic Kennedy family at war when it is revealed Elly Conway isn’t the only one who has been keeping secrets.

Ever since Finn Kelly’s reign of terror left Bea Nilsson in hospital and Gary Canning and Prue Wallace dead, the Kennedy family have been struggling to get their heads around Finn’s sudden change of character.

Neighbours fans know that Finn used to be evil, but after hitting his head he conveniently forgot the last decade of his life, meaning he was a reformed character.

The Kennedy family welcomed him into their family home despite the destress Finn has put them though, and he proved to be the model citizen for months.

However, his memory recently started to come back, leading to his terrifying killings as part of Neighbours 35th anniversary special episodes… and now with him dead too, the Kennedy’s have been left to pick up the pieces.

Earlier this week Elly confessed to her sister Bea that she and Finn had feelings for one another before he died, made awkward by the fact Bea and Finn were in a relationship at the time.

However, the betrayal doesn’t end there, because today Susan confesses to Bea that she knew about the romance between Finn and Elly, leaving Bea shattered.

After discovering that everyone she trusted has betrayed her, Bea’s world is sent into a spin. First the man she loved has turned out to be a monster, and now her own sister and aunt have keep keeping huge secrets.

Bea goes to see Harlow at the hospital hoping to talk through her worries… and having just lost her own mother, Harlow urges Bea not to let Finn tear her family apart.

But will Bea take her friend’s advice on board? Or will Finn continue to hurt the Kennedys from beyond the grave?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.