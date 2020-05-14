Big Brother to return to Channel 4 with Davina McCall

Big Brother is making a comeback!

Big Brother will return to Channel 4 this summer for a special series.

The new series Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will focus on the greatest episodes of the reality show.

Davina McCall will present the series alongside Rylan Clark-Neal, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011.

Together, the duo will reflect on some of the best episodes and moments from Big Brother which we’re sure will delight reality fans everywhere.

The classic episodes will air to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

Reflecting on her Big Brother experience, McCall said, “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by when I don’t quote Big Brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.”

She added, “I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there…It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you.”

Clark-Neal added, “After being off air for nearly two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives.

“Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes.

“There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes.”

Due to coronavirus, Love Island has been cancelled so we’re sure this will be a much-needed dose of reality TV for fans everywhere.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will air on E4 this summer.