Bill Bailey says his late mum would love the fact he’s going on Strictly

Bill Bailey feels it's the right time for a new challenge

Bill Bailey has been announced as the seventh star joining Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The hugely popular comedian revealed that his late mum Madrin was a big Strictly fan and he said he hoped she’d be watching him on the show.

Bill says: “In these strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

The news broke this morning on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2. Bill is well known for his appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and QI. He also starred alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Greig in the sitcom Black Books, which ran for three series from 2000 to 2004.

Yesterday it was announced that Olympic boxer Nicola Adams would make Strictly history by having a same-sex dance partner.

She said: “I’m really excited to be joining this year’s incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’m a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts. People might know me from work in the ring, but I’ll be every bit as passionate and dedicated on the dance-floor too.

“I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female-pairing; and it’s amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry.”

The full line-up announced so far is Bill Bailey, Nicola Adams, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, The Wanted’s Max George, ex-NFL player Jason Bell and actress Caroline Quentin.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this October.