Bill Bailey – things you didn’t know about the comedian and musician

Bill Bailey has a secret talent for wildlife photography and drawing and a passion for jumping out of planes. Here is everything you need to know about the comedian, actor and musician...

Bill Bailey is best known for being a stand up comedian and his TV appearances on shows like Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, Black Books and Skins.

As well as making people laugh, Bill is also a talented musician and often plans a variety of instruments at his stand-up gigs. He’s famous for his live shows such as Part Troll, Tinsleworm, Qualmpeddler and Limboland.

Bill also loves touring around festivals each year with his shows and has even presented wildlife shows.

Most recently Bill has taken on the challenge of a lifetime by joining Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Most fans of the comedian might know that:

He appeared in the 2011 Doctor Who Christmas Special

He starred in ‘In The Long Run’ with Idris Elba

He’s sold millions of stand-up comedy DVDs

But what else do we know about Bill Bailey? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. His name isn’t actually Bill

Born Mark Robert Bailey, Bill Bailey is a stage name which he got the inspiration for at school. While studying A-level music, which he got an A grade for, the comedian was given the nickname Bill by his music teacher for being able to play the song ‘Won’t You Come Home Bill Bailey’ on the guitar. And the rest, as they say, is history.

2. He’s walked miles for charity

In 2015 Bill raised over £10k for Cancer Research UK by walking 87 miles of the Ridgeway path. Then in 2017 the comedian walked 100 miles along the Icknield Way and Ridgeway path to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

3. He has a surprising treasured possession

Despite collecting all sorts of rare and wonderful things on his travels around the world, Bill told the The Guardian that a gift from his wife is his most treasured item… “It’s a rare Gibson electric guitar, which was a birthday gift from my wife, Kirstin. I was in the middle of a show and went to pick up my Fender, but there was something odd about it. Then I saw the bow tied around it. She had switched it!”

4. He’s an adrenaline junkie

As if standing up in front of thousands of fans and performing a live show wasn’t terrifying enough, Bill also has a passion for anything that gets his adrenaline going. Not only had he done more than on skydive, but he also enjoys water sports like paddle boarding.

5. He loves the great outdoors

As well as being a self-confessed bird watcher, Bill loves to spend his spare time outside, exploring nature. Not only does he like to travel around the world, visiting new places while he is on tour, but he also takes amazing photos of wildlife that he finds and is also a talented artist. He often shares drawings of insects and birds he has found, and shares them with his followers on social media.

6. He didn’t always want to be a comedian

When he was growing up, Bill had his sights set on being a rock star. But if that didn’t work out for him, his back-up careers were being an astronaut or an inventor. He claims his worst ever job was working in Telesales where he quit after a week because he didn’t want to wear a tie.

7. He’s a best-selling author

In 2016 the comedian published his first book, which celebrated his love of nature. Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to British Birds was a best seller, and his latest book, Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, which he wrote during lockdown, has just been released.

Bill Bailey’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the comedian…

How old is he?

Bill Bailey’s age is 55 he was born on 13 January 1965.

Is he married?

Bill Bailey married his wife Kristin in 1998.

Does he have kids?

Bill Bailey and his wife have a son called Dax, who was born in 2003.

Where was he born?

Bill Bailey was born in Bath, Somerset.

How tall is he?

Bill Bailey is 1.69 metres tall.

Twitter: @BillBailey

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

