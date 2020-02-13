Bill Turnbull to present Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid

The former BBC Breakfast presenter will be returning to live TV after a four year break.

Bill Turnbull will reunite with Susanna Reid to present Good Morning Britain whilst regular co-host Piers Morgan goes on holiday.

The duo will present together for three days starting from 24th February, and insiders say that the guest host could be offered more shifts with Susanna in the future.

Bill has been fighting prostate cancer since 2018, and currently hosts a show on Classic FM. But Bill has revealed that his health is “OK at the moment” and feels more able to present live TV.

Last year, he opened up about his battle with prostate cancer in a Channel 4 documentary called Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive, which is still available to watch on catch-up.

Speaking to the BBC, Bill said, “On the one hand, it’s great to be back doing live television. The other part of me thinks, ‘What on earth am I doing?’, having sworn never to do breakfast television again!”

Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid presented BBC Breakfast together from 2001 until she left in 2014, so this will mark the first time they’ve presented together since then.

He was also quizzed on his presenting style, and how it will differ from Piers Morgan’s. Bill joked, “Answering that would put me on thin ice, on deep water!

“But I can say, I don’t have such strong opinions as Piers has and I don’t voice them as much as he likes to. There are quite a few differences between us.”

He added, “It goes against my personal grain really as I’m so used to not spouting off on air.

“I’ve been working on commercial radio, so to a limited degree I’ve had more freedom. But who knows what might happen. It might be that the beast might be unleashed on air.”

We’re definitely excited to see Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid working together again!

