Viewers thrilled as Bill Turnbull presents Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid

Bill and Susanna presented together for the first time in six years…

Bill Turnbull joined Good Morning Britain whilst regular presenter Piers Morgan was away on holiday, and fans were delighted to see him.

Speaking on the programme, Bill, who was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in November 2017, said, “I can’t believe this is really happening, it’s so exciting. I feel like I’m coming home.”

Welcoming Bill back to the show, the GMB Twitter account wrote, “TV breakfast reunion 🙌@susannareid100 and her former presenting partner Bill Turnbull are on GMB hosting duties for the next three days. From 6.30am on @ITV”

Author Matt Haig wrote, “I think Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull make a brilliant team.”

A second fan said, “Hearing Bill Turnbull with Susanna on telly while I’m getting ready for work seems like he’s never been away. Welcome back! @GMB”

A third added, “I’m loving seeing Bill Turnbull presenting on @GMB I do hope he’s going to become a regular.”

And Talk Radio host Elliot Gonzalez wrote, “I love to see it… Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid reunited on #GMB hosting together for the first time in 6 years.”

Bill Turnbull currently works on Classic FM, where he regularly presents on a weekend between 10am – 1pm. According to the website, he joked that he’s happier to be working at a more “civilized” hour.

But it seems he enjoyed his time on Good Morning Britain, after taking to Twitter after the show to share his thoughts.

He simply wrote, “Well that was fun. @GMB”

Bill got the chance to interview former Strictly Come Dancing partner Karen Hardy, meaning he got the chance to reunite with two people during his return to breakfast TV!

He’ll be presenting for the next three days whilst Piers Morgan is away.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV1 from 6:30am.